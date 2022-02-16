Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Hails Kylian Mbappe As Best Player In Europe

Carlo Ancelotti described Kylian Mbappe as "unstoppable" after the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored a late winner against his Real Madrid side on Tuesday.

Mbappe was PSG's man of the match in a Champions League last 16 first leg dominated by the French side.

But it took him until the 94th minute to get on the scoresheet. He beat Thibaut Courtois with a low shot after a piece of individual brilliance.

PSG finished the game as 1-0 winners but their margin of victory would have been much greater had it not been for Courtois, who was Real's star man on the night.

Courtois made eight saves before finally being beaten in added time, including one to deny Lionel Messi from a penalty kick that Mbappe had won.

Kylian Mbappe was PSG's main man as they beat Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Tuesday IMAGO/Raddad Jebarah

Mbappe is widely expected to leave PSG to join Real at the end of June.

And it sounds like Real boss Ancelotti would be very happy to work with him.

"Mbappe is the best player in European football," said Ancelotti, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "Mbappe is unstoppable, we have tried to control him.

"[Real defender Eder] Militao has done very well, but he is a player who always invents something."

On the balance of Real's two-legged contest with PSG ahead of next month's second leg in Madrid, Ancelotti added: "We didn't play well but we are not dead yet.

"We need to press more in the second leg. We are behind on the scoreboard and need to be better on the ball."