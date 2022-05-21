Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe Wins Fourth Ligue 1 Golden Boot After Scoring Hat-Trick On Final Day

Kylian Mbappe has won Ligue 1's Golden Boot award for the fourth time in as many seasons.

Mbappe began the final day of the 2021/22 season one goal ahead of Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder in the league's top scorers list.

Ben Yedder added to his tally by netting in Monaco's 2-2 draw at Lens, but Mbappe finished three goals clear after hitting a hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 victory over Metz.

Mbappe - who signed a new three-year contract with PSG hours before Saturday's game - ended the season with 28 goals in 34 games.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal against Metz on the final day of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

He also provided more assists than any other player - with his tally of 17 beating Lionel Messi's record by three.

Mbappe's haul of 28 goals in one more than he scored to win last season's Golden Boot, but five short of the 33 he netted in the 2018/19 campaign.

Mbappe and Ben Yedder were joint winners of the Golden Boot in the 2019/20 season when they each scored 18 goals.

Ligue 1 2021/22 Golden Boot Final Standings

The final list of top scorers in the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

PlayerTeamGoalsAssistsGames

1. Kylian Mbappe

PSG

28

17

35

2. Wissam Ben Yedder

Monaco

25

5

37

=3. Moussa Dembele

Lyon

21

4

30

=3. Martin Terrier

Rennes

21

3

37

