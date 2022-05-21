Official: PSG Announce Kylian Mbappe Has Signed New Contract

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract to extend his trophy-laden spell at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, with his previous PSG contract due to expire in June.

The 23-year-old did hold talks with Real and even agreed a deal in principle with the Spanish champions, but he ultimately decided that he would rather stay in Paris.

Mbappe's new contract ties him to PSG until June 2025.

PSG ended their season with a home game against Metz on Saturday night.

Ahead of that game, Mbappe was paraded in front of a packed Parc des Prices stadium where he held up a jersey with "2025" printed on its back.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi pictured (left) holding up a shirt printed with "Mbappe 2025" after Kylian Mbappe (right) signed a new contract IMAGO/HMB-Media/Antonio Borga

Mbappe said: "I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted.

"I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level.

"I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name.

"I would like to thank the President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for his trust, his understanding and his patience.

"I would also like to thank all the fans of Paris Saint-Germain, both in France and around the world, for their support, especially in recent months. Together, side by side and ambitious, we will make magic in Paris."

Mbappe has signed a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain IMAGO/Raddad Jebarah

Al-Khelaifi added: "Kylian's commitment to PSG represents an amazing milestone in the history of our Club, and a wonderful moment for our fans around the world.

"Since the day Kylian joined our family, he has achieved greatness beyond his years on every single stage. In committing to PSG, he will be the foundation of our Club’s future both on and off the field.

"I am incredibly proud and very happy – for Kylian, for our fans, and our entire PSG family worldwide – that we will continue our wonderful journey together. For our fans and our Club, the greatest chapters of our future lie ahead."

Mbappe and Co had already been crowned as French champions prior to Friday's game.

In total, PSG have won 11 trophies since Mbappe joined them from Monaco in 2017.

That haul includes four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns and two triumphs in the Coupe de la Ligue.

But Champions League glory is the main prize wanted by both Mbappe and PSG.

PSG had been among the UCL favorites this season before exiting Europe at the hands of Real Madrid in the last 16.

Two goals from Mbappe had given his side a 2-0 aggregate lead over Real, but Karim Benzema struck an incredible 17-minute hat-trick to eliminate PSG in March.