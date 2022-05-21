Skip to main content

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First Goals Since Signing New PSG Contract

Kylian Mbappe was in the mood to celebrate on Saturday night after signing a new three-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

He celebrated by doing what he does best - scoring goals.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick as PSG thrashed Metz on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

His first arrived 25 minutes into the match at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe then scored again just three minutes later to make it 2-0

Neymar got PSG's third - the Brazilian's 100th goal for the club.

Mbappe then completed his hat-trick in the second half by tackling defender Kiki Kouyate before dancing around goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard

These goals strengthened Mbappe's lead in the race to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

Kylian Mbappe pictured holding up a jersey reading "Mbappe 2025" after signing his new PSG contract in May 2022

Kylian Mbappe pictured holding up a jersey reading "Mbappe 2025" after signing his new PSG contract in May 2022

Neymar celebrates after scoring his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain
Watch

Watch Neymar Score His 100th PSG Goal

By Robert Summerscales16 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured holding up a jersey reading "Mbappe 2025" after signing his new PSG contract in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First Goals Since Signing New PSG Contract

By Robert Summerscales50 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Official: PSG Announce Kylian Mbappe Has Signed New Contract

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Amandine Henry pictured (right) celebrating after scoring a wonder goal for Lyon in the 2022 Women's Champions League final against Barcelona
Watch

Watch Amandine Henry Score Outrageous Goal In Women's Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final
News

Gareth Bale Will Be Fit To Play His Final Real Madrid Game Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured (left) celebrating a goal for PSG with teammate Neymar in April 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe's €150m Signing-On Fee Means PSG Have Effectively Bought Him Twice

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Chooses PSG Over Real Madrid: "Done And 100% Confirmed", Says Fabrizio Romano

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Premier League Name Kevin De Bruyne As Player Of The Season Ahead Of Mo Salah

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Tottenham's Son Heung-min (right) pictured running at West Ham's Declan Rice during a Premier League game in March 2022
News

PFA Accused Of Bias As 4/6 Nominees For Fans' Player Of The Year Award Are English

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago