Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First Goals Since Signing New PSG Contract

Kylian Mbappe was in the mood to celebrate on Saturday night after signing a new three-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

He celebrated by doing what he does best - scoring goals.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick as PSG thrashed Metz on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

His first arrived 25 minutes into the match at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe then scored again just three minutes later to make it 2-0

Neymar got PSG's third - the Brazilian's 100th goal for the club.

Mbappe then completed his hat-trick in the second half by tackling defender Kiki Kouyate before dancing around goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard

These goals strengthened Mbappe's lead in the race to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.