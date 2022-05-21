Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First Goals Since Signing New PSG Contract
Kylian Mbappe was in the mood to celebrate on Saturday night after signing a new three-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain.
He celebrated by doing what he does best - scoring goals.
Mbappe scored a hat-trick as PSG thrashed Metz on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.
His first arrived 25 minutes into the match at the Parc des Princes.
Mbappe then scored again just three minutes later to make it 2-0
Neymar got PSG's third - the Brazilian's 100th goal for the club.
Mbappe then completed his hat-trick in the second half by tackling defender Kiki Kouyate before dancing around goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard
These goals strengthened Mbappe's lead in the race to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.