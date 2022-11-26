Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals

Lionel Messi equaled Diego Maradona's record of 21 appearances in World Cup matches by featuring in Saturday's 2-0 win over Mexico.

But Messi did more than just play. He both scored and assisted as Argentina went a long way to atoning for their 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia earlier in their Group C campaign.

Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.

Maradona also scored eight goals, but Argentina's all-time top scorer at World Cups is Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 10 - four in 1994, five in 1998 and one in 2002.

Messi will get the chance to move clear of Maradona and closer to Batistuta's record when Argentina face Poland in the final group game on Wednesday.

Argentina need a win to guarantee a place in the round of 16 but a draw could be sufficient depending on the result of the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Messi is almost certain to surpass Maradona in terms of World Cup appearances and likely goals too.

But Messi's main objective will be to do what Maradona did in 1986 and help Argentina lift the World Cup trophy.

Diego Maradona pictured lifting the World Cup trophy after Argentina's victory in the 1986 final

Argentina

