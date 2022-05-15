Skip to main content

Mo Salah Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Real Madrid

Liverpool forward Mo Salah is expected to be fit to feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Salah was withdrawn 33 minutes into Saturday's FA Cup final victory over former club Chelsea with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acted fast and replaced Salah with Diogo Jota, who later scored in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 in 120 minutes.

With the biggest game in European club football just a fortnight away, Liverpool fans will have been hoping that Klopp's substitution was merely an act of caution.

That may well have been the case as Salah confidently declared after the match at Wembley that he will be ready to face Real in Paris at the end of the month.

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy in May 2022 after limping off in the 33rd minute of the final against Chelsea

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy after limping off in the 33rd minute of the final against Chelsea

Guillermo Rai, a reporter for AS, asked Liverpool's talisman as he left Wembley: "Mo, how are you?"

Salah responded: "I'm good."

Rai then followed up by asking: "For the final?"

"Of course," Salah replied confidently. 

It is likely that Salah will be rested on Tuesday night when Liverpool play Southampton in their penultimate Premier League game of the season.

Liverpool then end their EPL campaign at home to Wolves on May 22, six days before the UCL final.

Salah will likely want to play as many Premier League minutes as he can though, as he will be keen to win the Golden Boot.

With two rounds of fixtures to play, Salah is only one goal ahead of Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who will be looking to add to his tally against Burnley and Norwich.

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy in May 2022 after limping off in the 33rd minute of the final against Chelsea
News

Mo Salah Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales6 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with the FA Cup trophy after his Liverpool side beat Chelsea in the 2022 final at Wembley
News

Jurgen Klopp Praises Chelsea And Delivers Good News On Virgil Van Dijk After FA Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy after his side beat Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final
News

Record-Setting Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On "Special" FA Cup Win

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker pictured celebrating after making a save in the penalty shootout at the end of the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea
Watch

Highlights: Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Another Wembley Shootout To Win Their Eighth FA Cup

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured holding up his trophy for winning the 2021/22 Golden Boot in Germany's Bundesliga with 35 goals in 34 games
News

Final Bundesliga Table & Golden Boot Rankings Confirmed As Bayern & Lewandowski Finish Way Clear

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured sat on the turf at Wembley Stadium receiving treatment for an injury which ended his appearance in the 2022 FA Cup final prematurely
News

Mo Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final As Liverpool's Top Scorer Limps Off In First Half

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured looking emotional as he stands in front of Bayern Munich's fans after the club's final game of the 2021/22 season
Watch

Robert Lewandowski Looks Emotional In Front Of Bayern Munich Fans But Was This Goodbye?

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured scoring his final goal for Borussia Dortmund from a penalty kick in their 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin in May 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score And Celebrate His Final Goal For Borussia Dortmund

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on the day it was unveiled in May 2022
News

Even Toni Kroos Thinks Man City's Sergio Aguero Statue Looks More Like Him

By Robert SummerscalesMay 13, 2022