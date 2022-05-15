Mo Salah Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Real Madrid

Liverpool forward Mo Salah is expected to be fit to feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Salah was withdrawn 33 minutes into Saturday's FA Cup final victory over former club Chelsea with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acted fast and replaced Salah with Diogo Jota, who later scored in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 in 120 minutes.

With the biggest game in European club football just a fortnight away, Liverpool fans will have been hoping that Klopp's substitution was merely an act of caution.

That may well have been the case as Salah confidently declared after the match at Wembley that he will be ready to face Real in Paris at the end of the month.

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy after limping off in the 33rd minute of the final against Chelsea IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

Guillermo Rai, a reporter for AS, asked Liverpool's talisman as he left Wembley: "Mo, how are you?"

Salah responded: "I'm good."

Rai then followed up by asking: "For the final?"

"Of course," Salah replied confidently.

It is likely that Salah will be rested on Tuesday night when Liverpool play Southampton in their penultimate Premier League game of the season.

Liverpool then end their EPL campaign at home to Wolves on May 22, six days before the UCL final.

Salah will likely want to play as many Premier League minutes as he can though, as he will be keen to win the Golden Boot.

With two rounds of fixtures to play, Salah is only one goal ahead of Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who will be looking to add to his tally against Burnley and Norwich.