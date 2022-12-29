Skip to main content

Neymar Says Pele Changed Football: "He's Gone But His Magic Remains"

Neymar has written a moving tribute to Pele following the death of his hero.

Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup winner died just 20 days after Neymar had equaled his record of 77 goals for the Brazil men's national team.

Neymar will almost certainly go on to break that record outright but he believes that Pele's legacy will live on forever.

Brazil legend Pele pictured (left) with Neymar in 2011

"Before Pele, 10 was just a number," began Neymar's emotional post on Instagram. "I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life.

"But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all.

"He turned football into art, into entertainment. [He] gave voice to the poor, black people and mostly: gave visibility to Brazil.

"Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!"

