Richarlison Scores World Cup Wondergoal As Brazil Turn On The Style To Beat Serbia

Richarlison scored two goals, including an acrobatic wondergoal, to help Brazil start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward broke the deadlock after 62 minutes at Lusail Stadium when he pounced upon a rebound to score his first ever World Cup goal.

Eleven minutes later, Richarlison produced a real moment of magic.

After controlling a Vinicius Junior cross with his left foot, he swiveled and nailed a volley while in mid-air. 

Richarlison has now scored nine goals in his last seven games for his country.

Richarlison pictured scoring for Brazil against Serbia with a spectacular acrobatic volley at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 25-year-old was substituted off six minutes after scoring his second goal to make way for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

Brazil were good value for their victory and could have won by a greater margin.

Alex Sandro and Casemiro both hit the woodwork and Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made an impressive tally of eight saves.

Neymar also impressed, before being withdrawn following 79 minutes of rough treatment by Serbia's defenders.

The PSG playmaker was fouled nine times - no other player at this World Cup had been fouled more than five times.

READ MORE: Neymar Limps Off During Brazil's World Cup Opener With Suspected Ankle Injury After Being Fouled Nine Times

