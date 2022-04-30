Skip to main content

Real Madrid Celebrate With La Liga Trophy After Moving Nine Titles Clear Of Barcelona

Real Madrid were celebrating on Saturday after securing their record 35th La Liga title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side went into the weekend knowing that just one point from their final five matches would be enough to hold off any potential challenge from Barcelona.

They clearly did not wish to wait to lift the trophy though.

Real's 4-0 win over Espanyol saw them clinch the title with four games to spare. They last did that 32 years ago.

Rodrygo scored twice to give Real a 2-0 half-time lead, before Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema added goals in the second period.

Players held up the trophy after the game at the Bernabeu and then went on an open-top bus parade.

As well as lifting the trophy, Real's players lifted manager Carlo Ancelotti and threw him up in the air.

Real Madrid Players Celebrate With La Liga Trophy

Karim Benzema (left) and Marcelo lift the La Liga trophy after helping Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title in 2022

Karim Benzema (left) and Marcelo lift the La Liga trophy after helping Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title

Although somewhat rowdy, celebrations were not quite as wild as some witnessed in previous seasons for two main reasons.

Firstly, Real's title victory had been a foregone conclusion for months.

But the primary reason that a lid was kept on celebrations was because Real must now prepare for a massive Champions League semi-final second leg.

Manchester City will visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday, eight days after the English champions claimed a 4-3 victory in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Whichever team prevails on Wednesday will likely to face Liverpool in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final, with the contest set to conclude on Tuesday.

Most La Liga Titles Won

Real's 35th La Liga title triumph saw them move nine clear of rivals Barcelona.

Barca were the first ever La Liga champions in 1929 when Real came second.

The two teams have won 61 of the 91 editions between them.

Real Madrid are now nine La Liga titles clear of Barcelona on the all-time list

ClubLa Liga titlesFirst titleMost recent

Real Madrid

35

1932

2022

Barcelona

26

1929

2019

Atletico Madrid

11

1940

2021

Athletic Bilbao

8

1930

1984

Valencia

6

1942

2004

Real Sociedad

2

1981

1982

Deportivo La Coruna

1

2000

2000

Sevilla

1

1946

1946

Real Betis

1

1935

1935

Karim Benzema (left) and Marcelo lift the La Liga trophy after helping Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title in 2022
News

Real Madrid Celebrate With La Liga Trophy After Moving Nine Titles Clear Of Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
A banner in the form of a Russian flag, paying tribute to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, is pictured at Stamford Bridge in April 2022
News

John Terry Wants To Fund New Roman Abramovich Banner At Stamford Bridge

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
West Ham's players celebrate a goal scored by Michael Antonio (center) during their 2-1 home loss to Frankfurt in April 2022
News

West Ham Identify Fans Accused Of Attacking German Journalists For Celebrating Frankfurt Goal

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti pictured watching their teams in action during their Champions League last 16 clash in February 2022
News

Carlo Ancelotti Suggests Mauricio Pochettino Was Not "100%" Honest About Kylian Mbappe

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
An aerial view of the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona
News

FC Barcelona's Temporary Move To Olympic Stadium Confirmed

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City in April 2022
News

No Pay Increase In Jurgen Klopp's New Liverpool Contract But Coaching Staff Will Get More

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021
News

Mason Greenwood's Bail Extended As Police Continue To Investigate Allegations

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Mo Salah pictured in action for Liverpool against Villarreal in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Named Footballer Of The Year With 48% Of FWA Vote

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
RB Leipzig's Angelino hits a left-footed volley to score a Europa League Goal of the Season contender against Rangers
Watch

Watch Stunning Angelino Volley Win UEL Semi-Final 1st Leg For Leipzig Against Rangers

By Robert SummerscalesApr 28, 2022