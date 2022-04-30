Real Madrid Celebrate With La Liga Trophy After Moving Nine Titles Clear Of Barcelona

Real Madrid were celebrating on Saturday after securing their record 35th La Liga title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side went into the weekend knowing that just one point from their final five matches would be enough to hold off any potential challenge from Barcelona.

They clearly did not wish to wait to lift the trophy though.

Real's 4-0 win over Espanyol saw them clinch the title with four games to spare. They last did that 32 years ago.

Rodrygo scored twice to give Real a 2-0 half-time lead, before Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema added goals in the second period.

Players held up the trophy after the game at the Bernabeu and then went on an open-top bus parade.

As well as lifting the trophy, Real's players lifted manager Carlo Ancelotti and threw him up in the air.

Real Madrid Players Celebrate With La Liga Trophy

Karim Benzema (left) and Marcelo lift the La Liga trophy after helping Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title IMAGO/Marca

Although somewhat rowdy, celebrations were not quite as wild as some witnessed in previous seasons for two main reasons.

Firstly, Real's title victory had been a foregone conclusion for months.

But the primary reason that a lid was kept on celebrations was because Real must now prepare for a massive Champions League semi-final second leg.

Manchester City will visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday, eight days after the English champions claimed a 4-3 victory in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Whichever team prevails on Wednesday will likely to face Liverpool in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final, with the contest set to conclude on Tuesday.

Most La Liga Titles Won

Real's 35th La Liga title triumph saw them move nine clear of rivals Barcelona.

Barca were the first ever La Liga champions in 1929 when Real came second.

The two teams have won 61 of the 91 editions between them.