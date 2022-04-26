Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs Man City After 9/10 Karim Benzema Scores Twice In 4-3 Loss

Real Madrid played their part in a Champions League classic as they were beaten 4-3 by Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final.

The 13-time winners had done things the hard way in their victories over PSG and Chelsea in previous rounds.

And they were forced to fight back from behind again after City stormed into a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne headed City in front after 93 seconds, before Gabriel Jesus doubled the title favorites' advantage on 11 minutes.

Karim Benzema got Real back in contention before half-time, but City restored their two-goal lead through Phil Foden.

Vinicius Junior then dribbled half the length of the field to score Real's second.

Bernardo Silva became the sixth player to get on the scoresheet, before Benzema completed the scoring in a hectic first leg from the penalty spot.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal of the game in Real Madrid's 4-3 first-leg loss to Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final IMAGE/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

These two teams will face off in the second leg in Madrid next Wednesday.

But before switching our attention to that game, we have evaluated the performance of Real's players in Manchester.

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs Man City

Thibaut Courtois - 5/10

Had been among his side's top performers to help them get to this stage, but there were no heroics from the former Chelsea keeper this time around.

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Produced a superb goal-line clearance but was caught out of position multiple times and it cost Real dearly.

Eder Militao - 5/10

Antonio Rudiger reportedly agreed a summer move to the Bernabeu earlier this week. If Militao plays next season like he did at the Etihad, Rudiger could be his replacement, rather than his new partner.

David Alaba - 5/10

Passed a late fitness test before the game but was replaced by Nacho at half time, after making an error that allowed Jesus to score City's second.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Showed Riyad Mahrez inside which led to the City winger setting up the game's opening goal after just 93 seconds. But made amends by claiming an assist for Benzema.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Completed more passes and tackles than any other Real player.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

The oldest starting player on the pitch had a lot on his plate after Casemiro was deemed unfit to be involved. But 36-year-old Modric displayed his battling qualities as well as his trademark flair. A determined slide tackle won the ball back moments before Benzema scored Real's first goal of the night.

Luka Modric (left) was the oldest player on Real Madrid's team IMAGO/Marca

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Competitive in midfield. Did not offer much in an attacking sense but worked tirelessly.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Quiet during his 70 minutes on the pitch, but managed a shot on target before making way for Eduardo Camavinga.

Karim Benzema - 9/10

Making his 600th appearance in all competitions for Real, Benzema hit the 40-goal mark in a season for the first time in his club career with a clever left-footed finish in the first half. He then held his nerve from the penalty spot in style. Benzema had seen two spot-kicks saved in his previous match but he produced a confident Panenka finish to beat Ederson.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

With Joao Cancelo suspended and Kyle Walker injured, it was John Stones tasked with keeping Vinicius quiet. Stones did a pretty good job too, before limping off on 36 minutes. He was replaced by Fernandinho and Vinicius roasted his fellow Brazilian to score a brilliant individual goal in the second half.