Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head: History Favors Karim Benzema And Co
Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet for the ninth time on May 28.
The Stade de France will be the venue for the latest chapter in one of European soccer's most glamorous fixtures.
The winner will lift the Champions League trophy.
Real are going for European Cup number 14, while Liverpool are aiming to win their seventh.
Liverpool will start the final as favorites with the bookmakers but history favors Real.
Madrid have won four of their previous eight games against Liverpool, who have claimed three victories, while there has been one draw.
Real have scored 10 goals against Liverpool and conceded eight.
Recent history favors Real too as they are unbeaten in their last five games against the Reds, who won the first three matches between the sides.
Two of Real and Liverpool's previous meetings also came in European soccer's biggest fixture.
Alan Kennedy scored the only goal as Liverpool beat Real in Paris to win the European Cup final in 1981.
But Real gained revenge in the 2018 Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored twice in a 3-1 win in Kyiv.
Karim Benzema also scored in the 2018 final and he is the all-time leading scoring in games between Real and Liverool, with four goals.
Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head
Real wins
4
Liverpool wins
1
Draws
3
Real goals
10
Liverpool goals
8
Previous Results
|Year
|Where
|Result
|Scorers
1981
Paris
Liverpool 1-0 Real
Kennedy
2009
Madrid
Real 0-1 Liverpool
Benayoun
2009
Liverpool
Liverpool 4-0 Real
Torres, Gerrard x2, Dossena
2014
Liverpool
Liverpool 0-3 Real
Ronaldo, Benzema x2
2014
Madrid
Real 1-0 Liverpool
Benzema
2018
Kyiv
Real 3-1 Liverpool
Benzema, Bale x2, Mane
2021
Madrid
Real 3-1 Liverpool
Vinicius x2, Asensio, Salah
2021
Liverpool
Liverpool 0-0 Real