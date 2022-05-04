Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head: History Favors Karim Benzema And Co

Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet for the ninth time on May 28.

The Stade de France will be the venue for the latest chapter in one of European soccer's most glamorous fixtures.

The winner will lift the Champions League trophy.

Real are going for European Cup number 14, while Liverpool are aiming to win their seventh.

Liverpool will start the final as favorites with the bookmakers but history favors Real.

Madrid have won four of their previous eight games against Liverpool, who have claimed three victories, while there has been one draw.

Real have scored 10 goals against Liverpool and conceded eight.

Recent history favors Real too as they are unbeaten in their last five games against the Reds, who won the first three matches between the sides.

Two of Real and Liverpool's previous meetings also came in European soccer's biggest fixture.

Alan Kennedy scored the only goal as Liverpool beat Real in Paris to win the European Cup final in 1981.

But Real gained revenge in the 2018 Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored twice in a 3-1 win in Kyiv.

Karim Benzema also scored in the 2018 final and he is the all-time leading scoring in games between Real and Liverool, with four goals.

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head

Real wins 4 Liverpool wins 1 Draws 3 Real goals 10 Liverpool goals 8

Previous Results

Year Where Result Scorers 1981 Paris Liverpool 1-0 Real Kennedy 2009 Madrid Real 0-1 Liverpool Benayoun 2009 Liverpool Liverpool 4-0 Real Torres, Gerrard x2, Dossena 2014 Liverpool Liverpool 0-3 Real Ronaldo, Benzema x2 2014 Madrid Real 1-0 Liverpool Benzema 2018 Kyiv Real 3-1 Liverpool Benzema, Bale x2, Mane 2021 Madrid Real 3-1 Liverpool Vinicius x2, Asensio, Salah 2021 Liverpool Liverpool 0-0 Real