Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head: History Favors Karim Benzema And Co

Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet for the ninth time on May 28.

The Stade de France will be the venue for the latest chapter in one of European soccer's most glamorous fixtures.

The winner will lift the Champions League trophy.

Real are going for European Cup number 14, while Liverpool are aiming to win their seventh.

Liverpool will start the final as favorites with the bookmakers but history favors Real.

Madrid have won four of their previous eight games against Liverpool, who have claimed three victories, while there has been one draw.

Real have scored 10 goals against Liverpool and conceded eight.

Recent history favors Real too as they are unbeaten in their last five games against the Reds, who won the first three matches between the sides.

Two of Real and Liverpool's previous meetings also came in European soccer's biggest fixture.

Alan Kennedy scored the only goal as Liverpool beat Real in Paris to win the European Cup final in 1981.

But Real gained revenge in the 2018 Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored twice in a 3-1 win in Kyiv.

Karim Benzema also scored in the 2018 final and he is the all-time leading scoring in games between Real and Liverool, with four goals.

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head

The head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Liverpool prior to their meeting in the 2022 Champions League final

Real wins

4

Liverpool wins

1

Draws

3

Real goals

10

Liverpool goals

8

Previous Results

An overview of the eight previous matches involving Real Madrid and Liverpool

YearWhereResultScorers

1981

Paris

Liverpool 1-0 Real

Kennedy

2009

Madrid

Real 0-1 Liverpool

Benayoun

2009

Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Real

Torres, Gerrard x2, Dossena

2014

Liverpool

Liverpool 0-3 Real

Ronaldo, Benzema x2

2014

Madrid

Real 1-0 Liverpool

Benzema

2018

Kyiv

Real 3-1 Liverpool

Benzema, Bale x2, Mane

2021

Madrid

Real 3-1 Liverpool

Vinicius x2, Asensio, Salah

2021

Liverpool

Liverpool 0-0 Real

Karim Benzema (right) pictured scoring for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head: History Favors Karim Benzema And Co

