Carlo Ancelotti Credits Real Madrid's "History" For Inspiring UCL Comeback Vs Man City

Carlo Ancelotti believes that his Real Madrid players were inspired by the "history" of the club after they staged another miraculous Champions League comeback.

Real had trailed 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 to Manchester City in last week's semi-final first leg, before escaping the Etihad Stadium with a narrow 4-3 deficit.

City then reestablished their two-goal lead in the 73rd minute of Wednesday's second leg in Madrid.

Heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu, Real were 1-0 down and still yet to register a shot on target.

Step forward Rodrygo, who Ancelotti had thrown on as a 68th-minute substitute.

Rodrygo became the first ever player to score two 90th-minute goals in a Champions League knockout match and, just like that, this semi-final was heading to extra time.

Benzema then scored a penalty in extra time to complete the turnaround, meaning Real had now knocked out PSG, Chelsea and City from losing positions this season.

But how do Real keep fighting back?

Ancelotti reckons it might have something to do with his players being driven on by representing a side who have been champions of Europe 13 times.

He told BT Sport: "I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG.

"If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.

"I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival. We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football."

Real will now meet Liverpool on May 28. It will be the third time the two clubs have met in a European final.

