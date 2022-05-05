Skip to main content

Carlo Ancelotti Credits Real Madrid's "History" For Inspiring UCL Comeback Vs Man City

Carlo Ancelotti believes that his Real Madrid players were inspired by the "history" of the club after they staged another miraculous Champions League comeback.

Real had trailed 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 to Manchester City in last week's semi-final first leg, before escaping the Etihad Stadium with a narrow 4-3 deficit.

City then reestablished their two-goal lead in the 73rd minute of Wednesday's second leg in Madrid.

Heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu, Real were 1-0 down and still yet to register a shot on target.

Step forward Rodrygo, who Ancelotti had thrown on as a 68th-minute substitute.

Rodrygo became the first ever player to score two 90th-minute goals in a Champions League knockout match and, just like that, this semi-final was heading to extra time.

Benzema then scored a penalty in extra time to complete the turnaround, meaning Real had now knocked out PSG, Chelsea and City from losing positions this season.

But how do Real keep fighting back?

Carlo Ancelotti waves to Real Madrid's fans after his side beat Manchester City in their 2021/22 Champions League semi-final

Carlo Ancelotti waves to Real Madrid's fans after his side beat Manchester City in their 2021/22 Champions League semi-final

Ancelotti reckons it might have something to do with his players being driven on by representing a side who have been champions of Europe 13 times.

He told BT Sport: "I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG.

"If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.

"I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival. We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football."

Real will now meet Liverpool on May 28. It will be the third time the two clubs have met in a European final.

READ MORE: Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head: History Favors Karim Benzema And Co

Carlo Ancelotti waves to Real Madrid's fans after his side beat Manchester City in their 2021/22 Champions League semi-final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Credits Real Madrid's "History" For Inspiring UCL Comeback Vs Man City

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola pictured looking dejected during Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in May 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Unsure How UCL Collapse Will Affect Premier League Title Race

By Robert Summerscales40 minutes ago
Mo Salah pictured in tears after suffering an injury in the 2018 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid
News

Mo Salah Sends Message To Real Madrid Ahead Of Champions League Revenge Mission

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Karim Benzema (right) pictured scoring for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final
News

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Head To Head: History Favors Karim Benzema And Co

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Rodrygo kisses the Real Madrid badge on his shirt during his side's 3-1 win over Manchester City in May 2022
News

Real Madrid, Rodrygo And Carlo Ancelotti All Break Champions League Records

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Rodrygo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in their epic Champions League semi-final comeback win over Man City
Watch

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City: Watch All Goals And Highlights From Epic UCL Comeback

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Vinicius Junior (right) races with Kyle Walker during Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kyle Walker Match Real Madrid Speedster Vinicius Junior In Sprint Race

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Referee Daniele Orsato pictured issuing a yellow card to Luka Modric after the Real Madrid midfielder was involved in a spat with Man City defender Aymeric Laporte
Watch

Watch Aymeric Laporte Slap Luka Modric But Escape Red Card In Champions League Semi-Final

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Neymar and Lionel Messi pictured playing for PSG in April 2022
News

Ligue 1 Player Of The Season Shortlist: PSG Duo Lionel Messi And Neymar Overlooked

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago