Mo Salah Sends Message To Real Madrid Ahead Of Champions League Revenge Mission

Mo Salah declared that he and his Liverpool teammates "have a score to settle" after learning that Real Madrid await them in the 2022 Champions League final.

Liverpool had booked their place at the Stade de France on Tuesday with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal.

After that match, Salah stated that he wanted to face Real in the final instead of Manchester City.

A day later, Salah's wish came true after Real came from 5-3 down on aggregate to beat City 6-5 in extra time.

Salah's words on Tuesday had suggested that he wanted to face Real because he saw them as inferior to City.

"I want to play Madrid," Salah told BT Sport. "City is a really tough team."

But his tweet on Wednesday showed that Salah's preference to play Real was also influenced by his thirst for revenge.

Salah had gone into the 2018 final as arguably the most in-form player on the planet, having scored 44 goals for Liverpool in a stunning season.

But just 30 minutes into the match, he was subbed off in tears having suffered an injury after being pulled to the floor by Sergio Ramos.

Real went on to win the game 3-1 courtesy of two goals from Gareth Bale and one from Karim Benzema, who is the all-time leading scorer in games between Real and Liverpool.