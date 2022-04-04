Sergio Ramos Ignores Boos From PSG Fans In First Social Media Posts After Comeback

Sergio Ramos made his return from injury in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday but he was not welcomed back by everyone.

A vocal group of PSG fans decided to boo Ramos as he made his introduction as a 72nd-minute substitute.

PSG were 3-1 up at that point and they extended their lead moments later when Lionel Messi - another player who has been booed by his own fans in recent weeks - made it 4-1.

Messi's goal meant that for the first time ever he, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had all scored in the same match.

But seeing their star trio all find the net did not please some PSG fans enough to stop them continuing to jeer Ramos every time he touched the ball.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid last summer.

He did not play until November after arriving with a calf injury. The Spaniard was then sent off on his second appearance.

Further issues with his calf meant that Sunday's game against Lorient was only Ramos's fifth match for PSG in all competitions.

During his absence, PSG were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of his former club.

That defeat to Real sparked fan fury against Messi and Neymar. It appears that many fans are still yet to get over it, although the logic behind targeting Ramos is questionable.

Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022 IMAGO/PanoramiC/JBAutissier

Ramos took to Instagram after the game and made two posts, both of which completely ignored the boos he had been subjected to.

He posted two pictures of himself from the game.

The first was captioned with the message: "Happy with the 3 points and to be back in the team. Onwards!"

Ramos wrote the message in Spanish and English, but not French.

His second post featured an image of himself which had been filtered.

It was captioned: "Back to the future".