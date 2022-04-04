Skip to main content

Sergio Ramos Ignores Boos From PSG Fans In First Social Media Posts After Comeback

Sergio Ramos made his return from injury in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday but he was not welcomed back by everyone.

A vocal group of PSG fans decided to boo Ramos as he made his introduction as a 72nd-minute substitute.

PSG were 3-1 up at that point and they extended their lead moments later when Lionel Messi - another player who has been booed by his own fans in recent weeks - made it 4-1.

Messi's goal meant that for the first time ever he, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had all scored in the same match.

But seeing their star trio all find the net did not please some PSG fans enough to stop them continuing to jeer Ramos every time he touched the ball.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid last summer.

He did not play until November after arriving with a calf injury. The Spaniard was then sent off on his second appearance.

Further issues with his calf meant that Sunday's game against Lorient was only Ramos's fifth match for PSG in all competitions.

During his absence, PSG were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of his former club.

That defeat to Real sparked fan fury against Messi and Neymar. It appears that many fans are still yet to get over it, although the logic behind targeting Ramos is questionable.

Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022

Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022

Ramos took to Instagram after the game and made two posts, both of which completely ignored the boos he had been subjected to.

He posted two pictures of himself from the game.

The first was captioned with the message: "Happy with the 3 points and to be back in the team. Onwards!"

Ramos wrote the message in Spanish and English, but not French.

His second post featured an image of himself which had been filtered.

It was captioned: "Back to the future".

Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022
News

Sergio Ramos Ignores Boos From PSG Fans In First Social Media Posts After Comeback

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Ben White and Harry Kane pictured during Arsenal vs Tottenham in September 2021
News

Tottenham Vs Arsenal Date And Kick-Off Time Confirmed In Premier League Fixtures Update

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez pictured during Super Bowl LIV's half-time show in 2020
News

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Wants UEFA Champions League To Imitate Super Bowl Glitz

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Wayne Rooney (center) pictured at Old Trafford with son Kai (right) in 2016
Watch

Watch Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Score For Manchester United U12s Against Man City

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A picture of former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is seen on display at the King Power Stadium in 2020
News

Leicester City Honor Former Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha With Statue At King Power Stadium

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Louis van Gaal pictured during Holland's match against Germany in Amsterdam in March 2022
News

Barcelona And Man United Send Messages To Louis Van Gaal After Prostate Cancer Revelation

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022
News

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Finally All Score For PSG In Same Game

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min and Ben Davies celebrate after all scoring in Tottenham's 5-1 win over Newcastle in 2022
News

Tottenham Become Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022 By Thrashing Newcastle

By Robert SummerscalesApr 3, 2022
Aaron Cresswell puts his hands to his ears as he celebrates in front of Everton fans after scoring for West Ham in 2022
Watch

Liverpool Fan Aaron Cresswell Taunts Everton With West Ham Goal Celebration As Cameraman Falls

By Robert SummerscalesApr 3, 2022