PSG Stadium Sprayed With Offensive Graffiti After Lionel Messi & Neymar Booed By Fans

Lionel Messi and Neymar were jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans before and during Sunday's Ligue 1 game with Bordeaux.

When the starting XI was called out at the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe's name was cheered but Messi and Neymar's were met with boos.

This was PSG's first game since they threw away a 2-0 aggregate lead to exit the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid four days earlier.

Mbappe had scored both of his side's goals over the two legs and earned an 8/10 in our PSG player ratings from their 3-1 defeat in Madrid, but Messi and Neymar were less impressive.

Neymar scored PSG's second goal on Sunday to help his side to a 3-0 win over Bordeaux, but that did not stop the booing.

After the game PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was quoted by Eurosport as saying: "Everyone who loves PSG is sad after the disappointment of Madrid.

"I'm sad with what I experienced today.

"We were all affected.

"We understand the disappointment and the frustration. We're all living it together, as a team.

"We have a duty to take responsibility for what happened. We share this disappointment with the supporters."

Lionel Messi pictured warming up in front of Neymar, before PSG's game with Bordeaux IMAGO/Panoramic/Federico Pestellini

Cesc Fabregas, who was teammates with Messi and Neymar at former club Barcelona, reacted to the booing on Twitter.

Fabregas wrote: "Football has no memory whatsoever… it's a shame. Always with you brothers."

The protests did not end at Sunday's match.

On Monday morning, multiple offensive messages were found painted on the walls of the stadium and training center.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was one of the targets of angry graffiti messages, while multiple tags referenced "Leo".

It is not clear whether by Leo the vandals were referring to Leo Messi, or PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo.

One message read: "Nasser, Leo out".

Another bemoaned "10 years of mediocrity" under Qatar Sports Investment, led by Al-Khelaifi.

A separate piece of graffiti included the words: "Paris will never be Qatari".

Among the messages aimed at Leo, one read "Leo FDP" - FDP means "son of a b****" in French slang.

Another slang note aimed at Leo and Al-Khelaifi featured "NTM" - meaning "f*** your mother".