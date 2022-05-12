Skip to main content

Son Heung-Min "Not Angry, Just Disappointed" With Antonio Conte Substitution Against Arsenal

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has admitted that he was unhappy with Antonio Conte's decision to substitute him off during Thursday's 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Son had helped Spurs build a three-goal lead over the Gunners for the first time in Premier League history.

He won a penalty, which was converted by Harry Kane, and was also fouled four times by Rob Holding before the Arsenal defender was eventually sent off on 33 minutes.

Kane scored again, before Son got his name on the scoresheet early in the second period.

That goal for Son was his 21st in the Premier League this season. It took him to within one of leading scorer Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

With individual glory in his sights, Son understandably wanted to play the full game to give himself the best possible chance to overtake Salah.

But with 18 minutes left to play, Son's number seven was shown by the fourth official and he was replaced by Steven Bergwijn.

Son was visibly disappointed as he reluctantly accepted a hug from manager Conte.

Tottenham's no.7 Son Heung-min pictured looking upset after being subbed off by Antonio Conte (left) during his side's 3-0 win over Arsenal

After the match, Son told Sky Sports: "Obviously I want to play always but what can I say? I have to accept it.

"We have a game on Sunday so that's why [I was taken off]. I am not angry just disappointed. I have to move on.

"I wanted to keep playing. We have an important game so I need to be ready, recover well and be fresh again."

On Tottenham's victory, he added: "It's always good to win, but especially this derby. It means a lot. We can close the gap. This game really, really feels nice."

Arsenal would have taken an unassailable seven-point lead over Spurs had they won, but there was one point between the sides at the end of the game.

A top-four finish is still in Arsenal's own hands, but they will likely have to win their two remaining games - against Newcastle and Everton - to hold off Tottenham's challenge.

