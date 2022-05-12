Watch Arsenal Pay Penalty For Clumsy Cedric Soares Challenge In North London Derby

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares was punished for a clumsy challenge on Son Heung-min which allowed Tottenham to strike first in Thursday's north London derby.

The Gunners had more than held their own in the opening 20 minutes. But they conceded an unnecessary penalty when Soares barged into Son who was attempting to connect with a Dejan Kulusevski cross.

Referee Paul Tierney swiftly pointed to the spot, before Harry Kane stepped up to convert and enhance his position as the all-time leading scorer in this fixture.