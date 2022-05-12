Skip to main content

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Shown Another Red Card After Rob Holding Makes Four Fouls In 21 Mins

Arsenal's ill discipline under Mikel Arteta was highlighted yet again as Rob Holding was sent off during the first half of Thursday's 3-0 north London derby defeat.

Holding was dismissed after committing four fouls within 21 minutes of each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His first two fouls came around the 11-minute mark - and both were on Son Heung-min.

After foul no.2, Holding initiated a spot of off-the-ball wrestling with Son.

Son was then fouled by another Gunners defender as Cedric Soares conceded a penalty, which Harry Kane duly converted.

In the 26th minute, Holding received his first yellow card, which was issued for an accumulation of fouls after he pulled Son down.

He was sent off seven minutes later after catching Son with his elbow.

Holding was shown a second yellow for his elbow on Son but Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville felt he was lucky not to be given a straight red.

Had he been shown a straight red card, Holding would have been banned for three games, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

As he was dismissed for two yellows, he will miss next week's trip to Newcastle but will be available to face Everton on the final day of the season.

Arsenal have now received 13 Premier League red cards since Arteta became their manager in December 2019.

That is five reds more than any other team has collected during the same period.

READ MORE: Arsenal Could Not Handle Son Heung-Min But It Was Their Decision That Allowed Him To Play

Arsenal defender Rob Holding pictured walking off the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being sent off in May 2022

Arsenal defender Rob Holding pictured walking off the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being shown a red card

Son Heung-min (left) pictured celebrating after scoring in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Arsenal in May 2022
