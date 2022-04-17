Thomas Tuchel Has Still Won Every Semi-Final As A Manager But What Is His Record In Finals?

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace extended Thomas Tuchel's incredible winning record in semi-finals.

After Sunday's victory in the FA Cup - which set up a date with Liverpool on May 14 - Tuchel has now progressed from all 11 semi-finals that he has been involved in as a manager.

Tuchel's teams have scored 30 goals in those semis and only conceded four.

In his five semi-finals as Chelsea boss - spread over seven games as two of them were two-legged - Tuchel's Blues have netted 10 times and conceded just once.

Thomas Tuchel's Semi-Final Results

Date Team managed Opponent Competition Result Apr 2016 Dortmund Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal Won 3-0 Apr 2017 Dortmund Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Won 3-2 Apr 2019 PSG Nantes Coupe de France Won 3-0 Jan 2020 PSG Stade Reims Coupe de la Ligue Won 3-0 Mar 2020 PSG Lyon Coupe de la Ligue Won 5-1 Aug 2020 PSG RB Leipzig Champions League Won 3-0 Apr 2021 Chelsea Man City FA Cup Won 1-0 Apr/May 2021 Chelsea Real Madrid Champions League Won 3-1 on agg Jan 2022 Chelsea Tottenham EFL Cup Won 3-0 on agg Feb 2022 Chelsea Al-Hilal Club World Cup Won 1-0 Apr 2022 Chelsea Crystal Palace FA Cup Won 2-0

But how good is his record in finals?

Including one-off games such as the DFL-Supercup, Trophee des Champions and UEFA Super Cup, Tuchel has taken charge of 14 finals.

He has won eight of those finals and lost six.

Not including penalties scored in shootouts, Tuchel has a positive goal difference of five across the 14 finals he has managed.

His teams have scored 15 goals in finals and conceded 10.

Thomas Tuchel's Results In Finals

Date Team managed Opponent Competition Result May 2016 Dortmund Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Lost 4-3 on pens Aug 2016 Dortmund Bayern Munich DFL-Supercup Lost 2-0 May 2017 Dortmund Frankfurt DFB-Pokal Won 2-1 Aug 2018 PSG Monaco Trophee des Champions Won 4-0 Apr 2019 PSG Rennes Coupe de France Lost 6-5 on pens Aug 2019 PSG Rennes Trophee des Champions Won 2-1 Jul 2020 PSG Saint-Etienne Coupe de France Won 1-0 Jul 2020 PSG Lyon Coupe de la Ligue Won 6-5 on pens Aug 2020 PSG Bayern Munich Champions League Lost 1-0 May 2021 Chelsea Leicester FA Cup Lost 1-0 May 2021 Chelsea Man City Champions League Won 1-0 Aug 2021 Chelsea Villarreal UEFA Super Cup Won 6-5 on pens Feb 2022 Chelsea Palmeiras Club World Cup Won 2-1 Feb 2022 Chelsea Liverpool EFL Cup Lost 11-10 on pens

Tuchel has won three of his first five finals as Chelsea manager.

His first ended in a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in last season's FA Cup final.

Tuchel has lost both of his Wembley finals to date, having also suffered a defeat by Liverpool in the EFL Cup final earlier this season.

That match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and was eventually settled in a penalty shootout, where Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the only player to miss after all 22 players had stepped up.

In between his two final losses with Chelsea, Tuchel won three in a row as he added the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to his list of honors.