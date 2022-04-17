Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Has Still Won Every Semi-Final As A Manager But What Is His Record In Finals?

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace extended Thomas Tuchel's incredible winning record in semi-finals.

After Sunday's victory in the FA Cup - which set up a date with Liverpool on May 14 - Tuchel has now progressed from all 11 semi-finals that he has been involved in as a manager.

Tuchel's teams have scored 30 goals in those semis and only conceded four.

In his five semi-finals as Chelsea boss - spread over seven games as two of them were two-legged - Tuchel's Blues have netted 10 times and conceded just once.

Thomas Tuchel's Semi-Final Results

Thomas Tuchel has won his first 11 semi-finals as a manager

DateTeam managedOpponentCompetitionResult

Apr 2016

Dortmund

Hertha Berlin

DFB-Pokal

Won 3-0

Apr 2017

Dortmund

Bayern Munich

DFB-Pokal

Won 3-2

Apr 2019

PSG

Nantes

Coupe de France

Won 3-0

Jan 2020

PSG

Stade Reims

Coupe de la Ligue

Won 3-0

Mar 2020

PSG

Lyon

Coupe de la Ligue

Won 5-1

Aug 2020

PSG

RB Leipzig

Champions League

Won 3-0

Apr 2021

Chelsea

Man City

FA Cup

Won 1-0

Apr/May 2021

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Champions League

Won 3-1 on agg

Jan 2022

Chelsea

Tottenham

EFL Cup

Won 3-0 on agg

Feb 2022

Chelsea

Al-Hilal

Club World Cup

Won 1-0

Apr 2022

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

FA Cup

Won 2-0

But how good is his record in finals?

Including one-off games such as the DFL-Supercup, Trophee des Champions and UEFA Super Cup, Tuchel has taken charge of 14 finals.

He has won eight of those finals and lost six.

Not including penalties scored in shootouts, Tuchel has a positive goal difference of five across the 14 finals he has managed.

His teams have scored 15 goals in finals and conceded 10.

Thomas Tuchel's Results In Finals

Tuchel's results from his first 14 finals as a manager

DateTeam managedOpponentCompetitionResult

May 2016

Dortmund

Bayern Munich

DFB-Pokal

Lost 4-3 on pens

Aug 2016

Dortmund

Bayern Munich

DFL-Supercup

Lost 2-0

May 2017

Dortmund

Frankfurt

DFB-Pokal

Won 2-1

Aug 2018

PSG

Monaco

Trophee des Champions

Won 4-0

Apr 2019

PSG

Rennes

Coupe de France

Lost 6-5 on pens

Aug 2019

PSG

Rennes

Trophee des Champions

Won 2-1

Jul 2020

PSG

Saint-Etienne

Coupe de France

Won 1-0

Jul 2020

PSG

Lyon

Coupe de la Ligue

Won 6-5 on pens

Aug 2020

PSG

Bayern Munich

Champions League

Lost 1-0

May 2021

Chelsea

Leicester

FA Cup

Lost 1-0

May 2021

Chelsea

Man City

Champions League

Won 1-0

Aug 2021

Chelsea

Villarreal 

UEFA Super Cup

Won 6-5 on pens

Feb 2022

Chelsea

Palmeiras

Club World Cup

Won 2-1

Feb 2022

Chelsea

Liverpool

EFL Cup

Lost 11-10 on pens

Tuchel has won three of his first five finals as Chelsea manager.

His first ended in a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in last season's FA Cup final.

Tuchel has lost both of his Wembley finals to date, having also suffered a defeat by Liverpool in the EFL Cup final earlier this season.

That match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and was eventually settled in a penalty shootout, where Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the only player to miss after all 22 players had stepped up.

In between his two final losses with Chelsea, Tuchel won three in a row as he added the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to his list of honors.

