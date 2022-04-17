Thomas Tuchel Has Still Won Every Semi-Final As A Manager But What Is His Record In Finals?
Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace extended Thomas Tuchel's incredible winning record in semi-finals.
After Sunday's victory in the FA Cup - which set up a date with Liverpool on May 14 - Tuchel has now progressed from all 11 semi-finals that he has been involved in as a manager.
Tuchel's teams have scored 30 goals in those semis and only conceded four.
In his five semi-finals as Chelsea boss - spread over seven games as two of them were two-legged - Tuchel's Blues have netted 10 times and conceded just once.
Thomas Tuchel's Semi-Final Results
|Date
|Team managed
|Opponent
|Competition
|Result
Apr 2016
Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
DFB-Pokal
Won 3-0
Apr 2017
Dortmund
Bayern Munich
DFB-Pokal
Won 3-2
Apr 2019
PSG
Nantes
Coupe de France
Won 3-0
Jan 2020
PSG
Stade Reims
Coupe de la Ligue
Won 3-0
Mar 2020
PSG
Lyon
Coupe de la Ligue
Won 5-1
Aug 2020
PSG
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Won 3-0
Apr 2021
Chelsea
Man City
FA Cup
Won 1-0
Apr/May 2021
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Champions League
Won 3-1 on agg
Jan 2022
Chelsea
Tottenham
EFL Cup
Won 3-0 on agg
Feb 2022
Chelsea
Al-Hilal
Club World Cup
Won 1-0
Apr 2022
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
FA Cup
Won 2-0
But how good is his record in finals?
Including one-off games such as the DFL-Supercup, Trophee des Champions and UEFA Super Cup, Tuchel has taken charge of 14 finals.
He has won eight of those finals and lost six.
Not including penalties scored in shootouts, Tuchel has a positive goal difference of five across the 14 finals he has managed.
His teams have scored 15 goals in finals and conceded 10.
Thomas Tuchel's Results In Finals
|Date
|Team managed
|Opponent
|Competition
|Result
May 2016
Dortmund
Bayern Munich
DFB-Pokal
Lost 4-3 on pens
Aug 2016
Dortmund
Bayern Munich
DFL-Supercup
Lost 2-0
May 2017
Dortmund
Frankfurt
DFB-Pokal
Won 2-1
Aug 2018
PSG
Monaco
Trophee des Champions
Won 4-0
Apr 2019
PSG
Rennes
Coupe de France
Lost 6-5 on pens
Aug 2019
PSG
Rennes
Trophee des Champions
Won 2-1
Jul 2020
PSG
Saint-Etienne
Coupe de France
Won 1-0
Jul 2020
PSG
Lyon
Coupe de la Ligue
Won 6-5 on pens
Aug 2020
PSG
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Lost 1-0
May 2021
Chelsea
Leicester
FA Cup
Lost 1-0
May 2021
Chelsea
Man City
Champions League
Won 1-0
Aug 2021
Chelsea
Villarreal
UEFA Super Cup
Won 6-5 on pens
Feb 2022
Chelsea
Palmeiras
Club World Cup
Won 2-1
Feb 2022
Chelsea
Liverpool
EFL Cup
Lost 11-10 on pens
Tuchel has won three of his first five finals as Chelsea manager.
His first ended in a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in last season's FA Cup final.
Tuchel has lost both of his Wembley finals to date, having also suffered a defeat by Liverpool in the EFL Cup final earlier this season.
That match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and was eventually settled in a penalty shootout, where Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the only player to miss after all 22 players had stepped up.
In between his two final losses with Chelsea, Tuchel won three in a row as he added the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to his list of honors.