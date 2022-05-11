Every Team That Has Qualified For The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club tournament in world soccer.

Just qualifying for the Champions League is seen as a major achievement for most teams.

But how do you qualify? And who has already booked their place in the 2022/23 group stage?

Who Qualifies For The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage?

The Europa League winners from the previous season.

The league champions of the 11 nations with the highest association ranking (excluding Russia).

The league runners-up from the six nations with the highest association ranking.

The third-placed teams from the four nations with the highest association ranking.

The fourth-placed teams from the four nations with the highest association ranking.

Six teams via the Champions League play-off rounds - four from the Champions Path and two from the League Path.

32 teams will enter the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, all dreaming of lifting this trophy IMAGO/Mandoga Media

Although the Champions League group stage will be expanded to 36 teams from 2024, until then it will remain as eight groups of four teams.

The identity of many of the 32 teams for the 2022/23 group phase are already known.

Teams That Have Qualified For 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City (England)

Liverpool (England)

TBC (England)

TBC (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain)

TBC (Spain)

TBC (Spain)

AC Milan (Italy)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy)

Juventus (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

TBC (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

TBC (France)

Porto (Portugal)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

TBC (Holland)

TBC (Belgium)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

TBC (Scotland)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine*)

TBC (Europa League winners)

*The 2021/22 Ukrainian Premier League was abandoned due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. No champion was crowned but European places were awarded based on teams' placings in the table at the time of abandonment.

List of qualified teams complete as of May 10, 2022.