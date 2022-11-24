USA Not As Good As American Fans Think, Says Former England International

Joe Cole and Roy Keane are both expecting England to win comfortably against the USA.

England began their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style by thrashing Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener earlier this week.

Gregg Berhalter's USMNT later kicked off with a 1-1 draw against Wales.

Those results mean that a victory over the USA would guarantee England a place in the last 16.

Former England midfielder Cole, who won 56 caps during his international career, fully expects the current group leaders to collect another three points on Friday.

Cole and Keane were working as pundits during ITV's live coverage of Portugal vs Ghana on Thursday when the topic of England's game against the US briefly came up.

Keane said: "This US game, I don't think it's a tough game for England."

He added: "If they are at it I don't think it will be a problem for them."

Cole then acknowledged some of the talent among the USA squad, before agreeing with former Manchester United captain Keane.

"There's high hopes in America for this group of players," said Cole. "They've been talking about it for four years.

"They've had this crop... Timothy Weah, [Christian] Pulisic, Weston McKennie. These players, they're athletic..."

After abandoning his point mid sentence, Cole then switched and said: "When ever have an American team come to a World Cup and had any kind of expectations on them?

"This group of players have got the weight of their nation on their shoulders.

"They (USA fans) expect this team to go through and go deep in the tournament but I agree with Roy. I don't think it's a tough game for England.

"I don't think they are as good a team as their country think they are."

Cole then paused, laughed and said: "I hope I don't regret [saying] that."