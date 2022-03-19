What Bukayo Saka Said To The Referee After Ending Aston Villa vs Arsenal With Bloody Ankle

Arsenal match-winner Bukayo Saka approached referee Andrew Madley after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

It had been a successful afternoon for Saka, whose ninth Premier League goal of the season secured a potentially important three points.

But it was also a painful experience at times.

Saka was on the receiving end of three fouls, including a hard challenge by Tyrone Mings in the first half for which the Villa center-back was shown a yellow card.

Twenty-year-old Saka claimed in a post-match interview with BT Sport that he had ended the game with a bloody ankle.

Discussing his conversation with the ref, Saka explained: "I wasn't complaining but I wanted to let him know that is my game - I'm going to run at players.

"Sometimes I need a bit more protection when players are purposely trying to kick me. That's all I was letting him know."

Saka has been fouled 43 times in the Premier League this season.

Only eight players have been on the receiving end of more EPL fouls in 2021/22 - Wilfried Zaha (72), Ivan Toney (59), Jordan Ayew (57), John McGinn (53), Conor Gallagher (45), Tariq Lamptey (45), Mar Aarons (44) and Richarlison (44).

Arsenal's win at Villa saw them move six points above rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners are favorites - although not according to Martin Keown - to finish fourth in the EPL and qualify for next season's Champions League.

"That's a very big win, it means so much," Saka added. "Champions League is the goal, but we have to stay humble."