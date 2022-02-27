Thiago Alcantara Celebrates Liverpool's EFL Cup Win But Will He Get A Medal?

A match that started with Thiago Alcantara crying on the bench ended with the midfielder celebrating Liverpool's first trophy since he joined the club.

Thiago was unable to feature in Sunday's final against Chelsea, after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

Moments before the game kicked off, the midfielder was seen in tears as fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker tried to console him.

But little more than two hours later, Thiago was seen smiling and punching the air in delight.

The 30-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich ace also joined his teammates as they celebrated with the trophy on a mini Carabao-branded stage.

Thiago was not wearing a winners' medal though.

It is unclear if he will receive one, or whether he evens wants one, after not playing a minute of Liverpool's EFL Cup campaign this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a big deal of giving a winners' medals to every member of his first-team squad when they won the Premier League in 2020.

The Premier League gave Liverpool 40 medals to distribute as they wished, with the only stipulation being that every player who had played five or more matches had to receive one.

Thiago Alcantara (pictured on the far right of the picture) celebrated Liverpool's EFL Cup win with his teammates IMAGO/Mark Pain

Klopp told Sky Sports at the time: "If people don't understand how important the squad is to win the championship then I can't help them to be honest.

"If you have zero games you should win a medal, if you are part of the squad you should get a medal.

"If you are the second goalie and you have less games you should have a medal, because you train five million times over a year and if you don't (all) train at the highest level then you have no chance to win the championship (as a squad).

"These boys will get a medal 100 per cent - I will produce it myself, eh? One hundred per cent they can have my medal.

"They deserve a medal and they will get a medal, if not from the Premier League then me."

The EFL Cup protocol is slightly different but again there is room for discretion.

When Manchester City won the trophy in 2020, they were only given 23 medals but they ordered more to recognize players who had missed the final.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Scott Carson even got a medal that year despite not playing a minute of game time all season.

SEE ALSO: Liverpool Player Ratings Vs Chelsea As 9/10 Caoimhin Kelleher Wins EFL Cup