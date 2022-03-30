Skip to main content

Women's Soccer Attendance Record Smashed By 91,553 Fans As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

A new world record for the highest attendance at a women's soccer match was set at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

A crowd of 91,553 were at the famous stadium to watch Barcelona beat Real Madrid to reach the semi-finals of UEFA Women's Champions League.

That broke the record previously set at Wembley during the 2012 Olympic Games when 80,203 people watched the USWNT beat Japan 2-1 to win gold.

The previous record crowd at a women's club match also featured Barcelona as 60,739 fans attended their 2-0 win at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano in 2019.

Highest Attendances At Women's Soccer Matches 

The biggest ever attendances in women's soccer

CrowdMatchStadiumYear

91,553

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Camp Nou

2022

80,203

USA vs Japan

Wembley

2012

77,768

England vs Germany

Wembley

2019

60,739

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Wanda Metropolitano

2019

57,900

USA vs Holland

Parc Olympique Lyonnais

2019

53,341

USA vs Japan

BC Place

2015

Every ticket for Wednesday's match was sold, but there was concern on the eve of the game that bad weather could dissuade some fans from attending the largely roofless stadium.

But the 91,553 fans who braved the risk of rain were rewarded with an excellent 90 minutes of soccer.

Barca, who led 3-1 from the first leg in Madrid, won 5-2 at the Camp Nou to progress 8-3 on aggregate.

Mapi Leon, Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen were on target for Barca, with Olga and Claudia Zornoza scoring for Real.

It was Barcelona's 42nd consecutive win in all competitions.

They have now beaten Real Madrid three times this month.

After their first Clasico victory in March - a 5-0 win which sealed their title in La Liga - Barcelona men's manager Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on them.

"For several years [the women's team] have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year," Xavi, as reported by ESPN.

"We have been watching them and it's a wonder to see them play.

"They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep's Barca side did later. They are an example for the men's team."

Xavi was a star member of the famous team managed by Pep Guardiola that he was referring to. Under Guardiola, Barca won 14 trophies in four years between 2008 and 2012, including two Champions Leagues.

Meanwhile, the Dream Team was the nickname awarded to Johan Cruyff's side in the early 1990s when Barca won four straight La Liga titles and their first European Cup.

A crowd of 91,553 watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to set a new world record attendance in women's soccer

A crowd of 91,553 watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to set a new world record attendance in women's soccer

A crowd of 91,553 watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to set a new world record attendance in women's soccer
News

Women's Soccer Attendance Record Smashed By 91,553 Fans As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales56 seconds ago
A picture of Al Rihla - the official adidas ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
News

Official Al Rihla FIFA World Cup Ball For Qatar 2022 Unveiled By Adidas

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
A general view of Khalifa Stadium in Doha
News

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal for Poland against Sweden in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff
News

12 of Europe's 13 Teams Going To 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured after Egypt's defeat by Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final
Watch

Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Neymar pictured celebrating a goal for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
News

CONMEBOL Final Standings Confirmed As Brazil Qualify For World Cup As South America's Top Team

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Jack Grealish (left) pictured turning away from Serge Aurier during England vs Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

Jack Grealish Explains Why He Tried To Prevent Serge Aurier Red Card As He Slams Harry Maguire Boos

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final
News

Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Harry Maguire (no.6) pictured in action for England against Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

England Fans Booing Harry Maguire Was An "Absolute Joke", Fumes Gareth Southgate

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago