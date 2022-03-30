Women's Soccer Attendance Record Smashed By 91,553 Fans As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

A new world record for the highest attendance at a women's soccer match was set at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

A crowd of 91,553 were at the famous stadium to watch Barcelona beat Real Madrid to reach the semi-finals of UEFA Women's Champions League.

That broke the record previously set at Wembley during the 2012 Olympic Games when 80,203 people watched the USWNT beat Japan 2-1 to win gold.

The previous record crowd at a women's club match also featured Barcelona as 60,739 fans attended their 2-0 win at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano in 2019.

Highest Attendances At Women's Soccer Matches

Crowd Match Stadium Year 91,553 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Camp Nou 2022 80,203 USA vs Japan Wembley 2012 77,768 England vs Germany Wembley 2019 60,739 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Wanda Metropolitano 2019 57,900 USA vs Holland Parc Olympique Lyonnais 2019 53,341 USA vs Japan BC Place 2015

Every ticket for Wednesday's match was sold, but there was concern on the eve of the game that bad weather could dissuade some fans from attending the largely roofless stadium.

But the 91,553 fans who braved the risk of rain were rewarded with an excellent 90 minutes of soccer.

Barca, who led 3-1 from the first leg in Madrid, won 5-2 at the Camp Nou to progress 8-3 on aggregate.

Mapi Leon, Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen were on target for Barca, with Olga and Claudia Zornoza scoring for Real.

It was Barcelona's 42nd consecutive win in all competitions.

They have now beaten Real Madrid three times this month.

After their first Clasico victory in March - a 5-0 win which sealed their title in La Liga - Barcelona men's manager Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on them.

"For several years [the women's team] have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year," Xavi, as reported by ESPN.

"We have been watching them and it's a wonder to see them play.

"They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep's Barca side did later. They are an example for the men's team."

Xavi was a star member of the famous team managed by Pep Guardiola that he was referring to. Under Guardiola, Barca won 14 trophies in four years between 2008 and 2012, including two Champions Leagues.

Meanwhile, the Dream Team was the nickname awarded to Johan Cruyff's side in the early 1990s when Barca won four straight La Liga titles and their first European Cup.