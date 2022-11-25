Skip to main content

World Cup Group B Permutations: What Results Will Send USA Through In First Or Second?

The USA claimed a creditable 0-0 draw against England, a team placed fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, but Friday's result left Gregg Berhalter's side third in Group B.

Iran's 2-0 win over Wales earlier in the day had seen the Asian nation leapfrog the USMNT.

Group B will conclude on Tuesday when the USA and Iran face each other, while Wales and England simultaneously go head to head.

What Do USA Need To Do To Progress To World Cup Knockout Rounds?

If the USA beat Iran on Tuesday then they will be guaranteed a place in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But a draw or a loss against Iran would see Berhalter's side eliminated.

Iran's players pictured celebrating after beating Wales 2-0 in their second group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Can The USA Still Win Group B?

All four positions in Group B remain as possibilities for the USA.

But they must rely on a favorable result between England and Wales if they are to end up in first place.

If the USA beat Iran and Wales beat England then the USA will win Group B.

But if England and Wales draw then the USA must beat Iran by five or more goals in order to take the no.1 spot.

What Do Wales Need To Do To Go Through?

Wales will be sure of a place in the round of 16 if they beat England by a margin of four goals or more.

A win by any score will be enough to send Wales through if the game between Iran and the USA ends in a draw.

What Do England Need To Do To Go Through?

England simply need not to lose against Wales in order to be assured of a place in the last 16.

Gareth Southgate's side can go through even if they lose, providing their margin of defeat against Wales is by three goals or fewer.

If England beat Wales they will be certain to finish in first place.

What Do Iran Need To Do To Go Through?

Iran need to beat the USA to be absolutely sure of qualification to the knockout phase at Qatar 2022.

But a draw against the USA will be enough to send a Iran through as long as Wales do not beat England.

