Wrexham To Play Tottenham In FA Cup Fifth Round If They Beat Sheffield United

Wrexham AFC will host Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup if they are able to beat Sheffield United in their round four replay.

The team owned by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds drew 3-3 with the Blades in a pulsating game on Sunday.

Wrexham must now travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheff Utd again on February 7.

The winner of that game will then face Spurs for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in Monday's fifth round draw, Manchester City were handed a trip to Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on the winner of the game between Derby and West Ham.

Brighton's reward for knocking out Liverpool will be a trip to Stoke City.

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw In Full

  • Southampton vs Luton Town or Grimsby Town
  • Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
  • Stoke City vs Brighton
  • Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham
  • Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds United
  • Bristol City vs Manchester City
  • Manchester United vs Derby County or West Ham
  • Ipswich Town or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

The majority of this season's fifth round matches will take place on Tuesday, February 31 and Wednesday, March 1.

Unlike in previous rounds of the FA Cup, there will be no replays in round five.

Therefore, matches that end level after 90 minutes will be decided by extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.

The FA Cup trophy pictured before a first round match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United in 2021

The FA Cup fifth round draw was made on Monday

The FA Cup trophy pictured before a first round match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United in 2021
A photo taken of Wrexham AFC's Racecourse Ground stadium in November 2022
