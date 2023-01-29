Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic

Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

The Racecourse Ground was rocking in the 50th minute of Sunday's FA Cup clash between Wrexham AFC and Sheffield United.

Nearly 10,000 fans, including Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, had just witnessed substitute James Jones equalize with a scruffy goal from a long-throw to make it 1-1.

But things would soon get even better for Wrexham.

Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds pictured celebrating a goal during his team's FA Cup fourth round game against Sheffield United IMAGO/Focus Images/Matt Wilkinson

Eleven minutes later a corner kick resulted in another scrappy goal, this one scored by midfielder Thomas O'Connor.

Now non-league Wrexham were leading 2-1 against the team ranked second in the EFL Championship.

This was not what Sheffield United had been expecting.

The Blades had won 11 of their last 13 games prior to their trip to North Wales.

It had seemed like another win would be a formality after Oliver McBurnie headed the visitors in front in the second minute of Sunday's game.

But after the goals from Jones and O'Connor had turned the game in Wrexham's favor, it appeared that a famous FA Cup upset could be on the cards.

Wrexham's 2-1 lead lasted just four minutes though.

United equalized in the 65th minute when Oliver Norwood finished clinically with his left foot after a blocked shot had rebounded into his path.

The drama was far from over.

Hopes of a Wrexham win were boosted again 19 minutes from full-time when Daniel Jebbison was shown a straight red card.

The United striker was sent off for alleged violent conduct against Wrexham defender Ben Tozer.

Wrexham made their numerical advantage count by retaking the lead on 85 minutes.

The goal came from a counter-attack started and finished by Paul Mullin.

"There's only one Ryan Reynolds," chanted delighted fans as Wrexham closed in on a place in the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1997.

But another twist came deep into added time.

United defender John Egan made it 3-3 in the 95th minute to force a replay at Bramall Lane.

Egan, who has 67 Premier League appearances to his name, arrived at the far post to meet a deep corner from former Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle.