Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr

A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has been a free agent since his contract with former club Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November.

But the 37-year-old must still wait until the January transfer window opens before he can officially register with another club.

Ronaldo was recently seen using Real Madrid's training facilities but there is no chance of him rejoining the Spanish champions.

Instead, a move to the Middle East appears to be on the cards.

According to Marca, Ronaldo is now in Dubai and is poised to travel to nearby Saudi Arabia in the coming days to complete a switch to Al Nassr.

The offer from Al Nassr is said to be a 30-month deal until June 2025.

It will reportedly be worth around €200m per year to Ronaldo once his salary and advertising agreements are combined. Therefore, he would stand to earn approximately €500m over 30 months.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting a penalty against Ghana to score at his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Saudi Professional League, like the English Premier League, runs from August to May.

Al-Hilal have been Saudi champions in each of the past three seasons but Ronaldo would likely fancy his chances of firing Al Nassr to their first title since 2019.

Managed by former Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia since June, Al Nassr have taken 22 points from their first nine games this season.

They currently sit two points above Al-Hilal with 21 rounds of fixtures remaining.

Al Nassr play their home games in Riyadh at Mrsool Park, which has a capacity of 25,000.

