Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Real Madrid To Use Former Club's Training Center In Bid To Stay Fit Ahead Of January Transfer Window

Cristiano Ronaldo was back at Real Madrid's training center this week.

The 37-year-old left Real in 2018 after nine-trophy laden seasons with the club.

Ronaldo is currently a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November.

Despite being a free agent, Ronaldo is not permitted to sign for another club until the January transfer window opens.

It has been widely reported that Ronaldo would prefer to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

But a move back to 14-time European champions Real is not on the cards.

Ronaldo is simply using Real's facilities to stay fit as he prepares for a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently left Qatar following Portugal's elimination from the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

But Ronaldo could be returning to the Middle East in the new year as he is said to be a transfer target for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

