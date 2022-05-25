Skip to main content

BBC Apologizes After "Manchester United Are Rubbish" Headline Is Shown On TV News Show

The British Broadcasting Corporation has issued an apology "for any offense caused" after the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" appeared its BBC News channel.

The four-word update popped up on a news ticker at the bottom of the screen during a live broadcast on Tuesday morning.

This came less than 48 hours after United had lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace to finish their worst season in Premier League history.

But the message about United was not meant for broadcast. Nor was "Weather rain everywhere", which followed it.

Presenter Annita McVeigh explained that the incident was the result of someone being trained to operate the ticker and that the message had only intended for test purposes.

Addressing viewers live, she said: "A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren't offended by it.

"Let me just explain what was happening: behind the scenes, someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared.

"So apologies if you saw that and you were offended and you're a fan of Manchester United.

"But certainly that was a mistake and it wasn't meant to appear on the screen. So that was what happened, we just thought we'd better explain that to you."

An official BBC statement later added: "There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds.

"We apologized for any offense caused on air."

United recorded their lowest ever EPL points total of 58 this season - 35 below the tally accumulated by champions Manchester City.

A sixth-place finish saw United miss out on Champions League qualification.

They will instead compete in the Europa League next season.

BBC News accidentally ran with the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" on their live news ticker

BBC News accidentally ran with the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" on their live news ticker

BBC News accidentally ran with the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" on their live news ticker
Watch

BBC Apologizes After "Manchester United Are Rubbish" Headline Is Shown On TV News Show

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season - a 3-1 win over Wolves
News

Jurgen Klopp Wins Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy As He Becomes Two-Time LMA Manager Of The Year

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

Chelsea Takeover Approved By Premier League As Todd Boehly Passes Owner's Test

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021
News

Kurt Zouma Pleads Guilty To Cat Abuse And Will Learn Punishment Next Week

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
England teammates Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker pictured during the final of Euro 2020 against Italy
News

England Squad For UEFA Nations League Named: Five Right-Backs Called Up

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured at a PSG press conference in May 2022
News

"Never Over": Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Dream May Be Delayed Rather Than Dead

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
A general view of Old Trafford in 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Confident Manchester United Can End Era Of Liverpool And City Dominance

By Robert SummerscalesMay 23, 2022
Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer pictured at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix in May 2022
Watch

Watch Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Give Rare TV Interview

By Robert SummerscalesMay 23, 2022
A general view of Villa Park before the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in May 2022
News

When Does New Premier League Season Start? Key Dates Confirmed Including World Cup Break

By Robert SummerscalesMay 23, 2022