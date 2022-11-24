Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History By Becoming First Player To Score At Five Tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score at five different World Cup tournaments.

He made history in the 65th minute of Portugal's Group H game against Ghana on Thursday night.

Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Mohammed Salisu.

The 37-year-old had found the net earlier in the game but his 30th-minute strike was disallowed by MLS referee Ismail Elfath for a foul on Alexander Djiku.

Ronaldo celebrated the successful conversion of his penalty by performing his trademark "SIU" routine.

Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2, after Andre Ayew, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Osman Bukari joined Ronaldo on the scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured jumping in the air to celebrate the goal that made him the first player ever to score at five different FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo had been one of five players to have scored at four World Cups.

But he is now clear of Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo scored just one goal in each of his first three tournaments - in 2006, 2010 and 2014 - before netting four times at Russia 2018.

He will be hoping to add to his tally at Qatar 2022 when Portugal play their second group game against Uruguay next week.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Made World Cup History Against Ghana But How Well Did He Play?

Portugal
Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting a penalty against Ghana to score at his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal
