Cristiano Ronaldo Made World Cup History Against Ghana But How Well Did He Play?

Cristiano Ronaldo played as a free agent for the first time in his career on Thursday.

The Portugal captain had been without a club since Tuesday when his contract at Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent.

All eyes were on Ronaldo as he and Portugal began their bid for World Cup glory with a Group H game against Ghana at Stadium 974.

Ronaldo would become the first player ever to register a goal at five different FIFA World Cups were he to get his name on the scoresheet.

And he did just that by winning and converting a second-half penalty to help Portugal to a 3-2 win.

But what was Ronaldo's performance like overall?

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured jumping in the air to celebrate the goal that made him the first player ever to score at five different FIFA World Cups IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

How Did Ronaldo Play?

Ronaldo did not involve himself too much in Portugal's build-up play, instead preferring to stay up top to provide his teammates with a target.

As such, he only touched the ball 33 times all game - the fewest number of touches made by any of Portugal's starting players.

The first of those 33 touches was the game's very first as he calmly took the kick-off while his hands were confidently placed on his hips. Ronaldo looked very much in the mood to make World Cup history.

His first meaningful touch came in the 10th minute and it was marginally too heavy. Ghana conceded possession while trying to play out from the back and Bernardo Silva slid a pass through to Ronaldo. He controlled the ball with his right foot but then saw it bobble off his left shin, allowing Ghana keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to rush out and deny him a goal.

Ronaldo did not have to wait long for his second major chance. Less then three minutes, in fact. Ghana were caught napping as Bruno Fernandes took a short corner to Raphael Guerreiro, whose crossed to the far post looked perfect for Ronaldo. But the 37-year-old headed wide after rising high above Mohammed Salisu.

He had the ball in the net after half an hour of the game but MLS referee Ismail Elfath ruled the goal out for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku in the build-up. Ronaldo was deemed to have overpowered Djiku illegally before rolling him and finishing sweetly from a tricky angle.

Ronaldo pictured shooting past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi but his goal was disallowed for an earlier foul IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Ronaldo was not happy with the referee but the show went on. Moments later, the referee awarded him a free-kick in the center of the field after a brilliant piece of skill had bamboozled former Chelsea defender Baba Rahman.

The first half ended goalless before exploding in life after the interval. Ronaldo made the first goal happen all by himself as he showed just enough of the ball to Salisu, tempting the Ghana defender to challenge him. Challenge him Salisu did and this time referee Elfath sided with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's first ever World Cup goal had come from the penalty spot - against Iran in 2006 - and he made history with another spot-kick as he slammed a powerful shot past Ati-Zigi.

Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting his penalty against Ghana IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

His final duel with Ati-Zigi came in the 82nd when he tried to lob the keeper but was emphatically denied, first by an excellent save and then a late offside flag.

Ronaldo did not complain when he was subbed off in the 88th minute. But he was gesturing in frustration from the bench moments later after seeing Osman Bukari pull a second goal back for Ghana.

Ronaldo was even more animated in the 10th minute of added time. Portugal keeper Diogo Costa forgot to look behind him and almost gifted Inaki Williams an equalizer, but the Ghana forward slipped after pinching the ball off the unfocused keeper.

Tournament sponsors Budweiser named Ronaldo as the official Player of the Match, but that was mainly due to the storyline. He and Portugal will need to be much better if they are to emerge as serious contenders to win the tournament.