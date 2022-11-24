Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal by MLS referee Ismail Elfath.

Ronaldo came into Qatar 2022 on the verge of history, fully expecting to become the first ever player to score at five different FIFA World Cups.

He briefly thought that his crowning moment had arrived in the 30th minute of Thursday's Group H game against Ghana.

Ronaldo rolled Alexander Djiku before finishing sweetly from a tricky angle.

But Elfath, who has been an MLS official since 2012 and a FIFA-listed referee since 2016, had blown his whistle just as the ball was flying past Ghana keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Elfath's judgement was that Ronaldo had nudged his body into Djiku's too forcefully and he therefore awarded a free-kick to Ghana.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) shooting past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi but his goal was disallowed for an earlier foul

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) shooting past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi but his goal was disallowed for an earlier foul

Ronaldo had earlier missed two big opportunities to give Portugal the lead.

A poor touch saw him thwarted by the Ghana keeper after 10 minutes of Thursday's game.

Ronaldo then headed wide at the far post following a good cross from Raphael Guerreiro.

But his record-breaking moment did arrive in the second half when he converted a penalty kick.

Ronaldo's history-making goal arrived in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead and it sparked a flood of late strikes.

Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2, after Andre Ayew, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Osman Bukari joined Ronaldo on the scoresheet.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Made World Cup History Against Ghana But How Well Did He Play?

In This Article (2)

Portugal
Portugal
Ghana
Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting a penalty against Ghana to score at his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal
Features

Cristiano Ronaldo Made World Cup History Against Ghana But How Well Did He Play?

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured jumping in the air to celebrate the goal that made him the first player ever to score at five different FIFA World Cups
Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History By Becoming First Player To Score At Five Tournaments

By Robert Summerscales
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) shooting past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi but his goal was disallowed for an earlier foul
Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath

By Robert Summerscales
Joe Cole pictured during ITV's live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

USA Not As Good As American Fans Think, Says Former England International

By Robert Summerscales
Diego Godin (left) and Son Heung-min pictured battling for the ball during Uruguay's 0-0 draw with South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Uruguay Register Fifth Straight Clean Sheet In World Cup Group Stage

By Robert Summerscales
Gary Neville pictured in the studio during ITV's live coverage of Spain vs Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Watch

Why Spain's 7-0 Win Made Gary Neville Look Silly

By Robert Summerscales
Xherdan Shaqiri (no.23) pictured hugging Breel Embolo following the striker's winning goal for Switzerland against Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Xherdan Shaqiri Delivers At Another World Cup As Switzerland Beat Cameroon

By Robert Summerscales
Scorers Sophie Ingle (no.5) and Erin Cuthbert pictured hugging during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League in November 2022
News

Chelsea Beat Real Madrid To Maintain Perfect Record In Women's Champions League Group A

By Robert Summerscales
Canada manager John Herdman pictured on the touchline during his side's 1-0 loss to Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

John Herdman Says Canada's Next Mission Is To "F" Croatia After Proud But Pointless Battle With Belgium

By Robert Summerscales