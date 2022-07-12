Skip to main content

Watch Fred Score Very Brazilian Goal For Manchester United Against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred scored a brilliant goal by chipping fellow Brazil international Alisson Becker in Tuesday's 4-0 friendly win over Liverpool.

The 29-year-old is not famed for his goalscoring exploits, having netted just eight times in four seasons for United.

But Fred produced a brilliant finish with his weaker right foot to put United 2-0 ahead against rivals Liverpool in Bangkok.

Liverpool keeper Alisson was well outside of his six-yard box when a poor clearance from Joe Gomez rolled the ball invitingly into the path of Fred, who looped a cheeky shot into the net from 20 yards.

Fred (left) pictured shooting to score for Manchester United against Liverpool with a chipped effort in Bangkok

Fred's goal came on 30 minutes, after Jadon Sancho had fired United ahead with the first goal of the Erik ten Hag era.

Anthony Martial, who started up front in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, made it 3-0 moments after Fred's act of brilliance.

Facundo Pellistri then made it four in the second half.

A Manchester United fan pictured proudly holding a club scarf ahead of her team's pre-season win over Liverpool in Bangkok in July 2022
