Skip to main content

Watch Jadon Sancho Score 1st Man United Goal Of Erik Ten Hag Era With Early Strike Vs Liverpool

It took Manchester United just over 11 minutes to score their first goal under new manager Erik ten Hag in Tuesday's friendly against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho was the player that got the goal with a low finish past Alisson Becker after 17-year-old Isaac Mabaya had made a mess of clearing a cross.

Ten Hag had named a strong-looking and experienced line-up, while Liverpool left many of their senior stars on the bench early on as Jurgen Klopp opted to play three different XIs - changing every 30 minutes.

Liverpool had five teenagers in their first XI, including Mabaya, whose defensive nativity presented Sancho a chance that he took confidently.

Sancho only scored five goals in all competitions during his first season as a United player after signing from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021.

The England international, who was recently dropped by national team manager Gareth Southgate, will be hoping to have a much more productive campaign in 2022/23.

Jadon Sancho pictured after scoring the first goal of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool

Jadon Sancho pictured after scoring the first goal of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool

Jadon Sancho pictured after scoring the first goal of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool
Watch

Watch Jadon Sancho Score 1st Man United Goal Of Erik Ten Hag Era With Early Strike Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales8 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Robert Firmino pictured wearing Liverpool's 2022/23 away shirt in the club's kit launch video
News

Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured returning to Bayern Munich training in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Returns To Bayern Munich Training While Chelsea Eye Bold Transfer Move

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Beth Mead (left) and Ellen White pictured celebrating together during England's big win over Norway at Euro 2022
Watch

Euro 2022 Highlights: England 8-0 Norway - Watch All The Goals From Record-Breaking Rout

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured taking a corner for Tottenham in a Premier League game against Brentford in December 2021
News

Tottenham Hire Set Piece Coach Gianni Vio To Focus On Problem Area

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Jack Wilshere (left) and Per Mertesacker pictured in 2017
News

Jack Wilshere Handed First Coaching Job By Arsenal Three Days After Retiring From Playing

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after being named the African Footballer of the Year at the 2019 CAF awards
News

Sadio Mane And Mo Salah Among African Footballer Of The Year Nominees For 2022

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
An exhausted Harry Kane pictured after one of Tottenham's pre-season training sessions in South Korea in July 2022
News

Harry Kane Vomits During Brutal Tottenham Training Drill In Front Of Fans In South Korea

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago