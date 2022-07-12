Watch Jadon Sancho Score 1st Man United Goal Of Erik Ten Hag Era With Early Strike Vs Liverpool

It took Manchester United just over 11 minutes to score their first goal under new manager Erik ten Hag in Tuesday's friendly against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho was the player that got the goal with a low finish past Alisson Becker after 17-year-old Isaac Mabaya had made a mess of clearing a cross.

Ten Hag had named a strong-looking and experienced line-up, while Liverpool left many of their senior stars on the bench early on as Jurgen Klopp opted to play three different XIs - changing every 30 minutes.

Liverpool had five teenagers in their first XI, including Mabaya, whose defensive nativity presented Sancho a chance that he took confidently.

Sancho only scored five goals in all competitions during his first season as a United player after signing from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021.

The England international, who was recently dropped by national team manager Gareth Southgate, will be hoping to have a much more productive campaign in 2022/23.