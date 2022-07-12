Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

Erik ten Hag named Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in his first ever starting line-up as Manchester United manager on Tuesday.

The former Ajax boss set up his new team in a 4-2-3-1 formation for their pre-season clash with Liverpool in Bangkok, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw as attacking full-backs.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having not traveled to Thailand due to family reasons, Ten Hag named Anthony Martial as his central striker, with Rashford, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes just behind.

Ten Hag recently claimed that Harry Maguire would continue to be United's captain in the new season, despite enduring a poor 2021/22 campaign.

But Maguire was unavailable to face Liverpool due to injury, so Fernandes was given the honor of leading out United in Ten Hag's first match.

Erik Ten Hag's First Ever Man United Starting XI

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022

Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand

Liverpool Line-Up Vs Man United

While Ten Hag opted to name a starting XI full of players with first-team experience, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp selected multiple rookies in his side.

Five of Liverpool's starters were teenagers - Isaac Mabaya, 17, Luke Chambers, 18, Tyler Morton, 19, Fabio Carvalho, 19, and Harvey Elliott, 19.

Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales13 minutes ago
Robert Firmino pictured wearing Liverpool's 2022/23 away shirt in the club's kit launch video
News

Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales32 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured returning to Bayern Munich training in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Returns To Bayern Munich Training While Chelsea Eye Bold Transfer Move

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Beth Mead (left) and Ellen White pictured celebrating together during England's big win over Norway at Euro 2022
Watch

Euro 2022 Highlights: England 8-0 Norway - Watch All The Goals From Record-Breaking Rout

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured taking a corner for Tottenham in a Premier League game against Brentford in December 2021
News

Tottenham Hire Set Piece Coach Gianni Vio To Focus On Problem Area

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Jack Wilshere (left) and Per Mertesacker pictured in 2017
News

Jack Wilshere Handed First Coaching Job By Arsenal Three Days After Retiring From Playing

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after being named the African Footballer of the Year at the 2019 CAF awards
News

Sadio Mane And Mo Salah Among African Footballer Of The Year Nominees For 2022

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
An exhausted Harry Kane pictured after one of Tottenham's pre-season training sessions in South Korea in July 2022
News

Harry Kane Vomits During Brutal Tottenham Training Drill In Front Of Fans In South Korea

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured after rejoining Juventus in July 2022
News

Report Claims Paul Pogba Took 55% Salary Cut Costing Him £160k Per Week To Rejoin Juventus

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago