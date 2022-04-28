Watch Jurgen Klopp Explain How Wife Ulla Convinced Him To Sign New Liverpool Contract

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the key role his wife Ulla played in convincing him to extend his spell as Liverpool manager.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Klopp had signed a new contract at Anfield, taking his expiry date from June 2024 to 2026.

Klopp delivered the news via a video published on LFC's Twitter account.

Explaining his decision to commit to an extra two years, he said: "Why? Because Ulla wants to stay.

"As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay!

"That's not the only reason, but it's one of the reasons.

"You know that I love our club and it's the best place to be. I feel really, really lucky."

Klopp's relationship with Liverpool dates back to October 2015, making him the Premier League's longest-serving active manager.

But he and Ulla have been together even longer.

Klopp met his wife during Oktoberfest in 2005 and they were married later that year.

Jurgen Klopp's wife Ulla was in Madrid to watch Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League final IMAGO/Moritz Muller

It has previously been reported that Ulla influenced Klopp's decision to reject the manager's job at Manchester United, prior to him becoming Liverpool boss.

In 2019, former Liverpool player and coach Phil Thompson told ITV2: "I interviewed Klopp for Sky, and I asked if he and Liverpool were created for each other. He looked at me and asked why.

"Then Klopp told me he could have taken over Manchester United, but his wife said it wasn't right.

"When Liverpool arrived, his wife said it was right. There is something strange there. It is as if he's created for Liverpool."

Klopp managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before leaving Germany for Merseyside.