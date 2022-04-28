Skip to main content

Watch Jurgen Klopp Explain How Wife Ulla Convinced Him To Sign New Liverpool Contract

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the key role his wife Ulla played in convincing him to extend his spell as Liverpool manager.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Klopp had signed a new contract at Anfield, taking his expiry date from June 2024 to 2026.

Klopp delivered the news via a video published on LFC's Twitter account.

Explaining his decision to commit to an extra two years, he said: "Why? Because Ulla wants to stay.

"As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay!

"That's not the only reason, but it's one of the reasons.

"You know that I love our club and it's the best place to be. I feel really, really lucky."

Klopp's relationship with Liverpool dates back to October 2015, making him the Premier League's longest-serving active manager.

But he and Ulla have been together even longer.

Klopp met his wife during Oktoberfest in 2005 and they were married later that year.

Jurgen Klopp's wife Ulla makes a heart shape with her hands as she celebrates from the stands after Liverpool's Champions League final win over Tottenham in 2019

Jurgen Klopp's wife Ulla was in Madrid to watch Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League final

It has previously been reported that Ulla influenced Klopp's decision to reject the manager's job at Manchester United, prior to him becoming Liverpool boss.

In 2019, former Liverpool player and coach Phil Thompson told ITV2: "I interviewed Klopp for Sky, and I asked if he and Liverpool were created for each other. He looked at me and asked why.

"Then Klopp told me he could have taken over Manchester United, but his wife said it wasn't right.

"When Liverpool arrived, his wife said it was right. There is something strange there. It is as if he's created for Liverpool."

Klopp managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before leaving Germany for Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp and wife Ulla pictured kissing in 2012

Klopp and wife Ulla pictured kissing in 2012

Jurgen Klopp and wife Ulla pictured kissing in 2012
Watch

Watch Jurgen Klopp Explain How Wife Ulla Convinced Him To Sign New Liverpool Contract

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Ralf Rangnick To Be Named New Austria Manager But Will Not Quit Man United

By Robert Summerscales51 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp punches the air as he celebrates with Liverpool supporters after his side's 6-0 win over Leeds in February 2022
News

New Jurgen Klopp Contract Confirmed As Liverpool Manager Commits To "Healthy Relationship"

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Soccer agent Mino Raiola pictured at the FIFA World Cup in 2018
News

Mino Raiola Expresses Anger Over False Reports Of His Death

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Karna Solskjaer pictured on her first-team debut for Manchester United Women during their 2-0 win over Bridgwater in the FA Cup in January 2022
News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Daughter Karna Helps Man United Win Under 21 Double As Dad Watches On

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp hugs Sadio Mane after substituting him during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final
News

Sadio Mane Explains How Liverpool Have Helped Muslim Players During Ramadan

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Inter Milan keeper Andrei Radu produces an error before Nicola Sansone (right) scores for Bologna
Watch

Watch Horror Error By Goalkeeper Ionut Radu Damage Inter Milan's Serie A Title Bid

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Liverpool No 10 Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal in their 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Beat Villarreal's Offside Line To Equal Champions League Record

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after his cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan for an own goal by the Villarreal left-back
Watch

Watch Fluke Goal Put Dominant Liverpool In Front Against Villarreal In UCL Semi-Final

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago