New Jurgen Klopp Contract Confirmed As Liverpool Manager Commits To "Healthy Relationship"

Jurgen Klopp declared himself "delighted", "humbled" and "blessed" after extending his "healthy relationship" with Liverpool Football Club.

The 54-year-old was already the longest-serving active Premier League manager, having taken that title from Sean Dyche following his firing by Burnley earlier in April.

Klopp's current contract had been due to expire in June 2024.

Liverpool have not disclosed the end date of Klopp's new deal but The Athletic report that it will run until the summer of 2026.

Klopp's assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also signed new contracts.

Discussing his decision to commit to a new deal, Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com: "There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news... delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.

"There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

"Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it's why I’ve extended previously.

"This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

"Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a 'Yes!'"

Jurgen Klopp punches the air as he celebrates with Liverpool supporters after his side's 6-0 win over Leeds in February IMAGO/News Images/Conor Molloy

Klopp added: "We are a club that is constantly moving in the right direction. We have a clear idea of what we want; we have a clear idea of how we try to achieve it. That's always a great position to start from.

"When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I've mused over publicly. Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager’s office?

"I didn't need too long to answer in truth. The answer was very simple… I’m in love with here and I feel fine!"

No Liverpool manager in the club's 129-year history has a better win percentage than Klopp.

But Klopp is currently only the fifth most successful Liverpool manager of all time in terms of trophies, having won five to date.

However, his side are in contention to win another three pieces of silverware in the next month.

They will meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14 and also look set to compete in the Champions League final on May 28, after beating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Liverpool will continue their bid for a second Premier League title under Klopp on Saturday when they visit Newcastle United.