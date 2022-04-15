Jurgen Klopp Becomes Longest-Serving EPL Manager After Burnley Fire Sean Dyche

Burnley fired Sean Dyche as manager on Good Friday when he left the role after almost a decade.

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer also left the club.

Dyche became Burnley boss in October 2012 when they were in the Championship.

He led the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League in the following season and then again in 2016, after they were relegated in 2015.

Burnley have since spent six straight seasons in the England's top division but their Premier League status is now under severe threat.

Under Dyche, Burnley have only won four of their 30 EPL games this season and are in the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

In a club statement issued when Dyche's firing was announced, Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

"Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday's game with West Ham United.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course."

Dyche had been the longest-serving active manager in the Premier League.

His departure means that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is now the holder of that title.

Dyche took charge of 425 Burnley games in all competitions, across nine years, five months and 16 days as their manager.

Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City will be Klopp's 370th match as Liverpool manager.

Longest Serving Current Premier League Managers

Manager Club Appointed on Time in role (as of April 15) Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Oct 8, 2015 6 years, 189 days Pep Guardiola Man City Jul 1, 2016 5 years, 288 days Thomas Frank Brentford Oct 16, 2018 3 years, 181 days Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton Dec 5, 2018 3 years, 130 days Brendan Rodgers Leicester Feb 26, 2019 3 years, 47 days