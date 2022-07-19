Watch Marcus Rashford Finish Brilliant Team Goal As Man United Click Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United scored a brilliant team goal against Crystal Palace in Tuesday's 3-1 friendly win at the MCG in Australia.

With United already in front thanks to Anthony Martial's third goal of the summer, Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 early in the second half with an easy finish.

But Rashford's simple tap-in came at the end of a complicated 16-pass team move.

Marcus Rashford (right) pictured after scoring for Manchester United against Crystal Palace IMAGO/News Images/Patrick Hoelscher

It started with a throw-in inside the Palace half but it really accelerated when keeper David de Gea clipped a 45-yard pass to Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes headed the ball to Rashford, who gave it back the the Portuguese playmaker before sprinting into the Palace half.

Martial ran onto a lofted through pass from Fernandes, controlling the ball beautifully before playing it wide to Jadon Sancho.

Sancho then spotted a late run into the box from Martial, whose first touch took the Palace keeper out of the equation and found Donny van de Beek, who squared the ball to present Rashford with an open goal.

United made it 3-0 soon after as Martial assisted Sancho for his second goal of pre-season.

Palace grabbed a consolation goal through Joel Ward before United ended the game with 10 men after substitute Will Fish was sent off for a last-man foul.

Erik ten Hag has now seen his United team win their first three friendly games of the summer, having earlier beaten Liverpool 4-0 before seeing off Melbourne Victory 4-1.