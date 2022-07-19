Skip to main content

Watch Anthony Martial Score 3rd Pre-Season Goal For Man United With Fine Two-Touch Finish

Anthony Martial is looking likely to start the 2022/23 season as Manchester United's main central striker.

The Frenchman, who spent the second half of last season out on loan at Sevilla, is thriving the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo on United's pre-season tour.

After scoring in heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, Martial made it three goals in three friendly games by opening the scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at the MCG.

Martial controlled a clipped Diogo Dalot cross on his chest before volleying home past former England keeper Jack Butland.

Manchester United's players celebrate after Anthony Martial (left) scored against Crystal Palace in a 2022 pre-season friendly at Melbourne's MCG stadium

Martial was also involved in United's two other goals against Palace.

He provided the penultimate pass in a 16-pass team move that ended with Marcus Rashford tapping home just after half time.

Martial then assisted Jadon Sancho for United's third.

Had Ronaldo traveled with United to Thailand and Australia, Martial may have had to play second fiddle to the Portugal captain this summer, either by moving out wide or spending more time on the bench.

But with Ronaldo having stayed at home due to personal issues, Martial has started all three of United's friendlies in his favored no.9 position.

It is not yet clear whether Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford.

But even if he does, Martial should start the season ahead of him due to having more match fitness and being in superb form.

