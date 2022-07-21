Minnesota United 4-0 Everton: Watch The Goals After MLS Side Humble Shambolic Toffees

Everton's pre-season went from bad to worse on Wednesday night when Frank Lampard watched his side take a beating at the hands of Minnesota United.

The Toffees had ended the 2021/22 campaign on a high after avoiding relegation with victory in their penultimate game.

But it has so far been a summer to forget for Blues fans.

After selling best player and leading scorer Richarlison to Tottenham, Everton kicked off their tour of the USA with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

That result was no catastrophe considering Arsenal had beaten Everton 5-1 on the final day of last season.

But Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing at Allianz Field was humiliating.

Everton fielded many of their most experiences players too as Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all started.

Goalkeeper Pickford was visibly furious at his team's shambolic defending, especially after Luis Amarilla scored goal no.3 following some penalty-box pinball.

Luis Amarilla pictured scoring for Minnesota United against Everton Twitter/@MNUFC

Emanuel Reynoso had earlier opened the scoring with a penalty kick before a James Tarkowski own goal made it 2-0.

Abu Danladi netted Minnesota's fourth.

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton

1-0 - Reynoso penalty

2-0 - Tarkowski own goal

3-0 - Amarilla

4-0 - Danladi