Watch Vinicius Junior's Dummy Nutmeg On Fernandinho That Made Pep Guardiola Fall To The Floor

Manchester City and Real Madrid produced a Champions League classic at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola had one of the best seats in the house.

But Guardiola was rarely seen sat in City's dugout as the manager spent 90 minutes excitedly charging around his pitch-side technical area.

At one point during City's 4-3 win in their Champions League semi-final first leg, Guardiola was caught on camera falling to ground with his head in his hands.

That moment was caused by Real forward Vinicius Junior when he nutmegged fellow Brazilian Fernandinho without even touching the ball.

Guardiola looked shocked after witnessing Vinicius trick Fernandinho with a dummy. But that shock turned to anger seconds later after Vinicius ran half the length of the field to score.

That goal made the score 3-2 to City, after earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Karim Benzema and Phil Foden.

Bernardo Silva then gave City a two-goal advantage for a third time, but Benzema converted a late penalty to leave the contest finely poised ahead of the second leg.