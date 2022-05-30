Real Madrid Fans Cheer Gareth Bale As Five-Time Champions League Winner Waves Goodbye

Gareth Bale has grown accustomed to being booed by Real Madrid fans in recent years but the Welshman was given a rousing send-off over the weekend.

Bale was one of nine players who became five-time Champions League winners when Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's final in Paris.

The 32-year-old did not feature in Paris. In fact he only made two appearances in the Champions League all season for Real.

But while Bale's contribution to Real's latest European title was minimal, he had been a key player in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 finals.

Despite these major contributions, Bale's relationship with Real fans deteriorated over the years and he was frequently jeered during his increasing rare appearances.

But as Real's players returned to the Bernabeu on Sunday armed with the European Cup, Bale was loudly cheered after being introduced over the speaker system.

Fans were later heard cheering his name.

Bale is one of three senior players set to leave Real on free transfers this summer.

The other two are Isco and Marcelo.