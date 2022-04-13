Tunnel Footage Shows Sime Vrsaljko Throw Gloves But Did He Spit At Kyle Walker?

Tunnel Footage Shows Sime Vrsaljko Throw Gloves But Did He Also Spit At Kyle Walker?

Atletico Madrid exited the Champions League in disgrace on Wednesday after their quarter-final against Manchester City ended in violence.

A mass brawl took place on the pitch late in the second half, during which Stefan Savic pulled Jack Grealish's hair and aimed a head-butt at Raheem Sterling.

Savic remarkably escaped with just a yellow card but he was not done yet.

Footage from the tunnel at Wanda Metropolitano shows that Savic and Grealish continued their row after the game.

Savic was seen exchanging angry words with Grealish, who was being restrained by City teammate Ruben Dias.

In the video, Savic and Grealish are still arguing as they walk out of shot, but another altercation quickly replaces theirs.

Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko appears to be a key instigator as he is seen throwing a pair of goalkeeping gloves, which hit a City staff member in his face.

City's reserve keeper Scott Carson then casually gestures towards Vrsaljko, as if to suggest they should go elsewhere to settle their differences.

Multiple City players are bunched together as they walk up the stairs, separated from Vrsaljko by a handrail and security staff.

Kyle Walker is visibly furious at Vrsaljko, who then forcefully pushes his head in the general direction the City right-back from a distance of around four meters.

It is not clear from the footage whether this action from Vrsaljko was simply a gesture of aggression or if he spat at Walker.

Moments later, security staff are provided with back-up in the form of Spanish police officers.

The game had ended 0-0, which sent City through to the semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate.

City will play Real Madrid in the next round, with the first leg taking place in Manchester.