Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Man United's First Four Friendlies Including Liverpool Clash

Manchester United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo in their first four pre-season friendlies of 2022.

Ronaldo had originally been due to report for training on July 4 but he has been granted extended leave due to unspecified family reasons.

United are due to fly to Bangkok on Friday for a high-profile clash with Liverpool next Tuesday but, as reported by Reuters, Ronaldo will not be on the plane.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) pictured in action for Manchester United against Liverpool in October 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) pictured in action for Manchester United against Liverpool in October 2021

Ronaldo will also not travel to Australia, where United are scheduled to face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa between July 15 and July 23.

It is looking increasingly likely that the 37-year-old may have played his final game for United, despite having 12 months left on his contract.

Ronaldo has told United that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

It is understood that he is determined to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Ronaldo, but Chelsea have "some interest" in signing him, partly due to his commercial power, according to Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) pictured in action for Manchester United against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Man United's First Four Friendlies Including Liverpool Clash

By Robert Summerscales39 seconds ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured celebrating after scoring for Manchester United against Tottenham in October 2020
News

Manchester United Give Bruno Fernandes New Squad Number To Match His Tattoo

By Robert Summerscales50 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured wearing Bayern Munich kit in front of giant Barcelona and Bayern crests
News

"We Have Made An Offer": Barcelona President Gives Robert Lewandowski Update

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Everaldo Stum pictured executing a brilliant bicycle kick to score for Kashima Antlers against Cerezo Osaka in July 2022
Watch

Watch Everaldo Stum Score FIFA Puskas Award Contender With Outrageous Bicycle Kick

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Raheem Sterling pictured in action for England against Hungary in June 2022
News

Raheem Sterling To Become Top Chelsea Earner With Salary Worth More Than £15m

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in a Manchester United jersey next to a giant Chelsea crest
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Have "Some Interest" In Cristiano Ronaldo "For Business Reasons"

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale's MLS Debut For LAFC In Doubt Over Paperwork Delay

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Oliver Kahn (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in 2006 at the FIFA World Cup
News

Bayern Munich CEO Says Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Fit Club's "Philosophy"

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
A Manchester United fan is pictured with Cristiano Ronaldo's name on his shirt and scarf at Old Trafford in September 2021
Features

How Manchester United Made Such A Mess Out Of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago