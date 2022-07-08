Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Man United's First Four Friendlies Including Liverpool Clash

Manchester United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo in their first four pre-season friendlies of 2022.

Ronaldo had originally been due to report for training on July 4 but he has been granted extended leave due to unspecified family reasons.

United are due to fly to Bangkok on Friday for a high-profile clash with Liverpool next Tuesday but, as reported by Reuters, Ronaldo will not be on the plane.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) pictured in action for Manchester United against Liverpool in October 2021 IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Ronaldo will also not travel to Australia, where United are scheduled to face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa between July 15 and July 23.

It is looking increasingly likely that the 37-year-old may have played his final game for United, despite having 12 months left on his contract.

Ronaldo has told United that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

It is understood that he is determined to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Ronaldo, but Chelsea have "some interest" in signing him, partly due to his commercial power, according to Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.