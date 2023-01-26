Skip to main content

Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer

Arnaut Danjuma joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Villarreal this week.

The 25-year-old had looked set to sign for Everton before Spurs made a late move.

Danjuma is no stranger to the Premier League, having played 14 times for Bournemouth in the 2019/20 season.

Just six of those 14 appearances were as a starter though and he failed to score or assist in any of them.

But Danjuma then had the most productive season of his career after Bournemouth had been relegated to the EFL Championship.

Arnaut Danjuma pictured celebrating a goal for Bournemouth in a 2021 EFL Championship play-off semi-final against Brentford

He scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.

Danjuma was rewarded with a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

His performances also earned him a move to Villarreal, where he would go on to net 22 times in 51 matches, including six goals in last season's UEFA Champions League.

Watch the highlights from Danjuma's most recent season in English soccer below.

