Watch Erling Haaland Score NINE Goals In One Game

Erling Haaland impressed fans by scoring the fourth Premier League hat-trick of his career on Sunday as Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0.

Haaland has now scored 25 times in 19 EPL games and is on track to smash the current record for most goals by a Golden Boot winner.

But we really should not be surprised because Haaland has been scoring silly numbers of goals for years now.

Arguably his most outrageous scoring feat came in May 2019 when, aged 18, he scored NINE goals in one game to help Norway beat Honduras 12-0 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Haaland ended the tournament as the top scorer, even though Norway failed to progress beyond the group phase.

Watch all nine of Haaland's goals against Honduras below.

An 18-year-old Erling Haaland pictured in 2019 at the U-20 World Cup during a game for Norway against Honduras in which he scored NINE goals

