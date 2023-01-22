Skip to main content

Premier League Golden Boot Record On Track To Be Smashed By Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland looks destined to smash the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single season.

The highest-scoring EPL Golden Boot winners of all time are currently Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Cole scored 34 goals in 40 games for Newcastle United in the 1993/94 season, before Shearer netted 34 times in 42 matches for Blackburn in the following campaign.

Those tallies have been hard to beat because the Premier League season was reduced from 42 matches to 38 in 1996.

Mo Salah currently holds the record for most goals in a 38-game EPL season, having netted 32 times for Liverpool in the 2017/18 campaign.

But Haaland is already 75% of the way to beating Salah's record with 47% of the current season still left to play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haaland scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in Sunday's home win over Wolves.

Erling Haaland pictured applauding his fans as he leaves the field after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Wolves in January 2023

Erling Haaland pictured applauding his fans as he leaves the field after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Wolves

The 22-year-old has now scored 25 goals in just 19 EPL games this season.

Haaland is therefore averaging 1.31578947368 goals per game in the Premier League.

Should he play in all of City's 18 remaining EPL matches and continue to score at his current rate then Haaland would finish the season with 48 goals.

Meanwhile, his required goals-per-game strike-rate to beat Cole and Shearer's record is now just 0.55.

In This Article (1)

Manchester City
Manchester City

Erling Haaland pictured applauding his fans as he leaves the field after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Wolves in January 2023
News

Premier League Golden Boot Record On Track To Be Smashed By Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured after scoring his 23rd Premier League goal for Manchester City in January 2023
News

Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Sees Man City Striker Beats Goal Tally Of Last Season's EPL Golden Boot Winners With 18 Games Still To Play

By Robert Summerscales
A drone pictured flying above St Mary's Stadium during the Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa in January 2023
Watch

Drone Stops Play In Premier League Game Between Southampton And Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales
Mykhailo Mudryk pictured during his Premier League debut for Chelsea in January 2023
Watch

Mykhailo Mudryk Makes Chelsea Debut With Bright Cameo In Draw Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Dani Alves pictured in January 2023
News

Pumas Terminate Dani Alves Contract After His Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault

By Robert Summerscales
Jurgen Klopp pictured at Anfield shortly before the 1,000th game of his managerial career in January 2023
News

Jurgen Klopp Reaches 1,000 Games As A Manager

By Robert Summerscales
A photo of the Juventus emblem taken inside Allianz Stadium in April 2022
News

Serie A Points Penalty Sees Juventus Drop From 3rd Place To 10th

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured during his team's 4-2 win over Tottenham in January 2023
News

Pep Guardiola Criticizes Man City Fans And Players After Win Over Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland pictured (center) scoring his first goal of 2023
Watch

Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Of 2023 As Manchester City Fight Back To Beat Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales