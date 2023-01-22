Premier League Golden Boot Record On Track To Be Smashed By Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland looks destined to smash the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single season.

The highest-scoring EPL Golden Boot winners of all time are currently Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Cole scored 34 goals in 40 games for Newcastle United in the 1993/94 season, before Shearer netted 34 times in 42 matches for Blackburn in the following campaign.

Those tallies have been hard to beat because the Premier League season was reduced from 42 matches to 38 in 1996.

Mo Salah currently holds the record for most goals in a 38-game EPL season, having netted 32 times for Liverpool in the 2017/18 campaign.

But Haaland is already 75% of the way to beating Salah's record with 47% of the current season still left to play.

Haaland scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in Sunday's home win over Wolves.

Erling Haaland pictured applauding his fans as he leaves the field after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Wolves IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

The 22-year-old has now scored 25 goals in just 19 EPL games this season.

Haaland is therefore averaging 1.31578947368 goals per game in the Premier League.

Should he play in all of City's 18 remaining EPL matches and continue to score at his current rate then Haaland would finish the season with 48 goals.

Meanwhile, his required goals-per-game strike-rate to beat Cole and Shearer's record is now just 0.55.