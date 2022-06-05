Watch Gareth Bale Free-Kick Lead To Andriy Yarmolenko Own Goal In World Cup Play-Off

A Gareth Bale free-kick sent fans at the Cardiff City Stadium into raptures on Sunday.

Bale, arguably the greatest player Wales has ever produced, fizzed in a delivery that caused chaos in the Ukraine penalty area.

In a desperate attempt to clear, Andriy Yarmolenko threw himself at the ball head first but then watched on in horror as his intervention resulted in an own goal.

Gareth Bale pictured taking a free-kick for Wales that resulted in an own goal scored by Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

The goal gave Wales a 1-0 lead in the first half of their World Cup qualifying play-off.

And they held firm to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1956.

Bale and Yarmolenko had played key roles in getting their sides to this stage.

Back in March, Bale scored twice as Wales beat Austria 2-1 in their play-off semi-final.

Earlier this month, Yarmolenko netted Ukraine's opener in a 3-1 win over Scotland in Glasgow.

That result set up Sunday's winner-takes-all clash in Cardiff, where Wales earned their place in World Cup Group B alongside England, Iran and the USMNT.